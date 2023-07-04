A man who was too scared to go home because he was being threatened by his flatmate was granted an interim intervention order against her in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court last week.
The Golden Square resident said he had known the woman for about a month after meeting her on the website Flatmates.com and agreeing to her moving in with him.
But after he asked her for the rent the woman had started sending him abusive and "nasty" text messages and threatened to have him beaten up, the man said.
"What you have described is stalking behaviour, prohibited behaviour," Magistrate Megan Aumair told the applicant, asking him whether the accommodation sharing platform didn't require any references.
He told her that it didn't but that he had "learnt [his] lesson".
The magistrate granted the order, forbidding the flatmate from contacting the man directly.
"She effectively needs to leave the premises," Ms Aumair said.
The matter is due to be return to court in August.
