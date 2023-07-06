Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Boasting many features, this home includes expansive outdoor living with roll-down bistro blinds and a built-in barbecue station.
Inside you'll find a spacious open-plan family zone with a well-appointed kitchen plus dining space and living room.
The lovely timber doors in the photo, connect the family zone with the alfresco for seamless indoor-outdoor flow.
Stone benchtops and a skylight make the kitchen a bright and stylish addition. More kitchen features include 900mm-wide cooker as well as a substantial butler's pantry with a second sink.
A purpose-built cinema room is fitted with elevated seating for the ultimate movie experience. The separate study is generous and could easily become a library, music room or guest space.
Four bedrooms have walk-in robes including the main suite which has walk-in dressing and grand ensuite. One family bedroom has ensuite access to the main bathroom.
A perfectly presented home with a brilliant floor plan and many more features. It's on a mid-sized allotment with leafy gardens and a double auto-garage with internal access.
