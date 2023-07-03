Bendigo Advertiser
Melbourne woman dies in hospital following Tylden crash in June

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
July 4 2023 - 8:00am
An 80-year-old Templestowe woman was taken to hospital where she later died. File picture
A woman has died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a crash last month.

