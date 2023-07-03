A woman has died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a crash last month.
It is understood a white Volkswagen and a silver Toyota Rav4 collided on Tylden-Woodend Road at about 4.15pm on June 25.
The female passenger in the Toyota, an 80-year-old Templestowe woman, was taken to hospital where she later died.
The driver, a 55-year-old Templestowe woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The female driver of the Volkswagen, a 33-year-old woman, and her two male passengers, aged 25 and 22, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have spoken to the driver of the Volkswagen and investigations are ongoing.
Investigators are appealing for dashcam footage from anyone driving on Tylden-Woodend Road or in the Woodend area.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
