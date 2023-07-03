Police are investigating the cause of a fatal collision in Donald overnight.
Emergency services were called to Borung Highway on July 3, where it is understood a Ford Ranger and a Landcruiser towing a trailer collided at about about 8.40pm.
Paramedics treated the female passenger of the Ford, who is yet to be formally identified, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORE NEWS:
The male driver of the Ranger and the male driver of the Landcruiser were not injured.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are working to find out why the collision happened.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.