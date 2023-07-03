Police have charged a teenager following a pursuit between Bendigo and Mooroopna over the weekend.
Officers received reports of a silver Ford sedan driving erratically between Shepparton and Bendigo at around 7.30pm on July 2.
The allegedly stolen vehicle was spotted on the Midland Highway, Ardmona and stop sticks were successfully used.
The Ford was located on Turnbull Road, Mooroopna a short time later.
The four occupants allegedly fled the scene on foot and two were arrested nearby on Channel Bank.
The other two occupants were arrested on Pike Road.
No one was injured during the incident.
A 16-year-old Kangaroo Flat boy was charged with:
He's been remanded and will appear at a children's court at a later date.
A 14-year-old Kangaroo Flat boy has been charged with handling stolen goods and bail offences.
He will appear at a children's court on July 4.
A 17-year-old Long Gully boy and a 16-year-old Jackass Flat boy were released pending further enquiries.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
