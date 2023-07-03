In what may be unparalleled in popularity across the Central Victorian region, the Castlemaine library boasts having more than half of the township as active members.
Some 53 per cent of Castlemaine residents are regular attendees of the local library with members spanning from newborns to senior citizens.
The service, which runs under the North Central Goldfields Regional Library Corporation, caters to roughly 10,500 people.
That means over 5000 people use and love the service. That was something library manager Jess Saunders said was "exceptional".
"I am just really, really proud of that fact ... when it sits alongside other municipalities across the state it is definitely a standout."
Ms Saunders said in the 15 years she had been involved in the library there had always been a steady number of members.
"I think that the library has always been popular here in Castlemaine but I have definitely noticed a growth probably more over the last seven or eight years," she said.
"There are probably a few reasons for that but I think that the community here feel quite a lot of ownership over their library, they feel very connected to the library staff and the programs we run.
"There are a lot of important elements which make up a great library in 2023."
The library felt like a community space rather than simply a collection of books, Ms Saunders said.
"The library has something for every age so you can be a newborn baby and we are running baby rhyme time," she said.
"Then at the other end of the spectrum we do lots of programming for older people in our community and really a lot of work in the digital literacy space.
"It is probably the last public space where you can go and spend a whole day and not be expected to buy anything, but just be welcomed for who you are."
Ms Saunders said she really wanted to thank the Castlemaine community for its support.
She said she would also love to see the membership continue to grow. That would allow the library to become an even more inclusive space for the Castlemaine community.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
