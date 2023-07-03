Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Half of Castlemaine hold active membership with library

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated July 4 2023 - 9:32am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
53 percent of Castlemaine residents are members of the local library. Picture by Joseph Hinchliffe.
53 percent of Castlemaine residents are members of the local library. Picture by Joseph Hinchliffe.

In what may be unparalleled in popularity across the Central Victorian region, the Castlemaine library boasts having more than half of the township as active members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.