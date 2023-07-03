A woman caught drink driving for a fourth time lost her licence for four years when she was found guilty of refusing to submit to a breath test.
Appearing in the in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Monday, the woman, who was 60 at the time of the offence, also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while authorisation was suspended
According to the prosecution, at 3am on January 5 this year police observed a Toyota hatchback turning left into Arnold Street, Bendigo and turned on their blue and red flashing lights.
The accused kept driving for a short while before pulling over, and when she did one of the officers immediately observed she was severely alcohol-affected and took the keys out of the ignition to ensure she didn't try to drive away.
The woman complied with an initial breath test but refused to accompany the officers to the station, instead walking away from the scene.
Her car was impounded.
The court heard that the woman's licence had been suspended for 12 months at the time of the offence.
She had also been convicted of drink driving in 2009, 2016 and - subsequent to the January incident - in May this year.
The May offence, which involved "quite a high reading", had resulted in the loss of her licence for three-and-a-half years and a fine of $1200.
Defence lawyer Karin Temperley argued the offence in question, which happened four months earlier, should have been heard together with the May matter.
Ms Temperley said her client's heavy drinking had occurred in the context of a family violence situation and the woman had now completely separated from her former partner, was living in secure, stable accommodation and had engaged with alcohol and drug services.
The prosecution acknowledged the woman had been the victim of family violence over the last two years.
"It seems to be a relationship marred by the misuse of alcohol," the police prosecutor said.
Magistrate Russell Kelly cancelled the woman's licence for four years and fined her $750, warning her not to drive.
"You've got a shocking history. You've done this four times," he said.
"You're disqualified for four years from today. If you come back for a fifth, that's jail. No excuses."
