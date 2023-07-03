STAR young Charlton driver Ryan Sanderson is continuing to make great in-roads into topping last year's career best season in 2023.
Having only just crossed the halfway point of the season, Sanderson has accumulated 53 wins and 109 placings.
That has him firmly on track to eclipse last year's marks of 108 wins and 208 placings.
Sanderson has been making his mark on harness racing's biggest stage in recent weeks following winners on consecutive Saturday nights at Tabcorp Park Melton.
The 20-year-old partnered father Shane's horse Vanquish Stride to victory in the Blacks A Fake Free-For-All on June 24 and repeated the dose on the David Aiken-trained Letsrockletsroll last Saturday night.
The second of those wins marked a return to form for the nine-year-old pacing gelding, who had been racing in much tougher company.
Letsrockletsroll scored his first win since late-January, producing a barnstorming finish to just snare the honours ahead of a similarly fast-finishing Wheres The Gold and Joe Nien, who flashed through on the pegs.
Sanderson, who only drove the son of Rock N Roll Heaven for the first time the week before at Melton, said he was always confident they could get the job done.
"We had the right run. They rolled along in front and we got a nice cart into it and were able to just pinch it in the end," he said.
"I drove him his last start and he got held up, but before then he felt good. Even when he did get checked a bit after that, he also felt good.
"I came into this race pretty confident I could put him wherever he needed to be and we were able to follow a nice horse into the race.
"With the pace being on from start to finish, it worked out perfectly for our little sit-sprinter.
"He felt not bad and really slowed up around the corner, but when I pulled him out he was able to get the job done."
Letsrockletsroll won for the 17th time in 92 starts, boosting his prize earnings to $163,000.
Sanderson, who turned 20 late last month, is thrilled with how his season is panning out.
"I'm having a good run so far, I couldn't be happier," he said.
A big year for the young driver has included a stirring Group 3 victory in this year's Mildura Pacing Cup in aboard Sahara Tiger at triple figure odds.
