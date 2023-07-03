Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Greater Bendigo marks NAIDOC Week with flag raising, welcome to country

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
July 4 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photos: City marks NAIDOC Week with flag raising ceremony
Photos: City marks NAIDOC Week with flag raising ceremony

The City of Greater Bendigo has marked the beginning of NAIDOC Week 2023 with a flag raising ceremony and welcome to country on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.