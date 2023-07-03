Photos: City marks NAIDOC Week with flag raising ceremony

The City of Greater Bendigo has marked the beginning of NAIDOC Week 2023 with a flag raising ceremony and welcome to country on Monday morning.
More than a hundred people filled out the Bendigo Library gardens for the annual celebration, which was followed by a morning tea at the Bendigo Town Hall.
City of Greater Bendigo acting director healthy communities and environments Andie West said the flag raising was the start of a busy week of NAIDOC Week events.
"NAIDOC Week is a celebration of the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," Ms West said.
"It is also a great opportunity for all Australians to come together to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and the oldest continuing cultures on the planet.
The theme for this year is For Our Elders, recognising the generations that have come before.
"The theme celebrates the role Elders have played and continue to play as cultural knowledge holders, trailblazers, nurturers, advocates, teachers, survivors, leaders, hard workers and loved ones," Ms West said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.