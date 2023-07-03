Bendigo boys fight hard against the best in Victoria

Bendigo became a mecca for baseball across the weekend, with the Under 14 Baseball Victoria State Winter Championships and the All Girls Winter Invitational Tournament being held.
Teams from Ringwood, Diamond Valley, Dandenong, City West, North East and Geelong Associations brought up some of the most talented under-14 players in the state.
Preparing to face them on Albert Roy Reserve was the underdog locals from the Bendigo Baseball Association.
The boys opened the tournament against Diamond Valley, and while a strong push for the lead was made in the third inning thanks to the offensive power of Fletcher Cain, Riley Harrington, Hamish Kelly, Sideli Parsons, and Thomas Ward, it wasn't enough as the Valley ran riot on bases, stealing 13 and securing a 15-5 win.
Things didn't improve in the second game, falling to eventual winners Geelong 15-2.
In game three, Bendigo put up a strong fight against a powerhouse Dandenong side and looked on target to cause an upset with the game tied at 6-6.
Unfortunately, the Bendigo defence could not produce the required outs, and Dandenong took the win 12-8.
Zachary Banks-Broome struck out two in a good performance.
Coming back the following day, Ringwood would be Bendigo's next opponent.
Both teams had their offences firing, but Bendigo finally succumbed 13-10 in a high-scoring affair.
Ringwood racked up ten hits for the game and stole 16 bases.
Deon Strahan was best for Bendigo at the plate with the team's only safe hit and two-run batted in's.
In the final game, City West jumped out to an early lead and took home a 12-1 victory.
Bendigo scored their only run in the first inning but found City West pitcher Rhys Rayner hard to hit, as he struck out four in three innings and only allowed one hit.
Although the team finished winless, Bendigo was competitive in most games and did have opportunities to win on several occasions.
All the players should benefit massively from playing against the best in their age group and with a longer preparation next year should improve.
Strahan was named Bendigo's MVP for the Championships.
Concurrently at Strathfieldsaye, the All-Girls tournament was being held with the Baseball Victoria Braves, BV Royals, BV Cubs and North East competing.
In 2022 the girls had been part of the under 14 BV Championships, but the girls' competition has grown over the past 12 months, and there was enough interest throughout the state to have a separate competition.
All the athletes were pooled into combination teams containing under 14 and under 17 players, giving the younger girls a chance to learn of their seniors.
Players from Bendigo represented the BV Braves, with Strath Dodgers President Anthony Amsing coaching them.
They faced North East in their first game, going down 10-5, with Macy Priamo having two hits.
The Braves took another loss to Cubs in the second game, 11-8 but struck back in game three to defeat Royals 15-9.
Phoebe Martin, Lilly Simpson and Sarah Rogers all had hits for the Braves, and Phoebe Martin pitched in relief.
Returning on Sunday, the girls were divided into under 13 and under 17 divisions and four new teams were formed, the Giants, Bandits, Blue Sox and Aces.
In the under 13 division, the Bandits stole the lead late in the game to defeat the Giants 10-8 in game one.
Bendigo player Georgia Lovell led Bandits' batting with two safe hits.
In game two, the Giants ran off with the lead late in the game in a 13-10 victory over the Bandits.
The game was tied at ten with the Giants batting in the bottom of the fourth when Samara McCallum singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
Both offences were strong at the plate as the Giants collected nine hits and Bandits five in a high-scoring affair.
Game one of the under 17 division saw the Blue Sox's claim the lead in the fourth inning to win 5-3.
The game was tied at three with Blue Sox batting in the bottom of the fourth when Lilly Simpson doubled to score two runs.
The second game saw the Aces reverse the result of game one when they ran out winners 10-7.
The BBA is hopeful they'll be able to field a team from Bendigo in the tournament next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.