Bendigo has lost one of the giants of its athletics and sporting scenes with the passing of Kelwin 'Kel' Pell AM last week on June 27 at the age of 95.
Originally moving to the city from the Mallee, Mr Pell had been heavily involved in track for almost his entire life, first as a teenager before turning professional as a runner later in life.
His dedication to the sport and area saw him recognised with a life membership for the Bendigo Athletics Club and the Bendigo Tennis Association.
A highlight in a glistening career as a runner, which included winning races in Bendigo, Maryborough, Footscray and Warrnambool, was Mr Pell's victory in the inaugural Eaglehawk to Bendigo in 1969.
However, Mr Pell's contributions to the sport continued long after his days as a runner had ended.
He helped found Bendigo Country Tennis Week and was also a founding member of the Bendigo East Tennis Club as well as helping found a junior footballing competition after spending 26 years as a boundary umpire.
His commitment to the local sporting community and to helping young people establish themselves as budding athletes led to national recognition.
In 2016 Mr Pell was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for significant service to sports administration, particularly in the Bendigo region, and to the development of youth sporting activities.
Given his immense achievements as both an athlete and coach, the former Bendigo tennis pavilion was named in his honour as the Kel Pell Tennis Pavilion.
Although the building was demolished in 2021, his impact on sport in Bendigo and the people who played can never be removed.
Mr Pell leaves behind two children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A service to remember his life will be held at the Napier Street chapel on July 5 at 1pm with a livestream available for those who cannot attend the service in person.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
