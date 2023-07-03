Bendigo Advertiser
Kel Pell death leaves behind sporting track and tennis legacy

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated July 4 2023 - 9:13am, first published 7:00am
Kel Pell OAM has sadly passed away at the age of 95 years old. Picture by Darren Howe.
Bendigo has lost one of the giants of its athletics and sporting scenes with the passing of Kelwin 'Kel' Pell AM last week on June 27 at the age of 95.

