Ngatatji Bysouth is determined to help fellow young Aboriginal people navigate tricky times in their lives.
The Year 11 student at Bendigo Senior Secondary College was recognised for his studies and dedication to his community at the Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative NAIDOC week awards ceremony last Friday.
Ngatatji, who is part of his school's First Nations advisory committee, is passionate about helping Aboriginal students feel comfortable in a school environment.
MORE NEWS:
He said the committee was about providing a "safe haven for indigenous students".
"Kooris and indigenous people can be reactive when you're just in a classroom with all non-Aboriginals; it's kind of nerve-wracking," he said.
"I dealt with it in my first years of high school and it was just terrible."
He said schools had become "really good", but more could be done "so everyone can feel the inclusive and equality of the love, and shared learning of other people's knowledge".
Outside of school, Ngatatji works with headspace Bendigo, helping young people deal with mental health issues.
After one of his brothers died from suicide, he said he hoped to spread the message of asking someone if they're okay.
Ngatatji also received the $3000 Phil Brusch Scholarship Award and was one of five young Aboriginal people awarded at the ceremony.
Thor Jackson, Junior Whyman and Lewis Murray shared the Young Sportsman Award.
Thor was recognised for his boxing with the young athlete and former national Golden Gloves champion, Junior, for his accomplishments at Wedderburn Football Netball Club, and Lewis for representing Loddon Campaspe at a 2023 Tennis Victoria championships.
Netballer Jordan Korp received the Young Sportswoman Award in recognition of her outstanding season for Marong Netball Club Under 15s, where she claimed the finals MVP award.
The Zonta Aboriginal Women and Girls Achievement Award went to Crystal Hardiman, after she was named 2022 Year 12 VCAL dux at Wedderburn College.
OTHER NEWS:
BDAC board director Nicola Parry said it was inspirational to see so many young Aboriginal people achieving big things.
"Some of our attendance rates at schools, back in the day, that was not heard of," she said. "Our kids going finishing school, going through to year 12, going on to university.
"They were things that were unheard of years ago and now they're just such an inspiration.
"They might be young emerging leaders now, but they're also going to be the inspiration for our generations to come."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.