Tough promotion task ahead for Bendigo City after 3-0 loss to Melton Phoenix

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 1:56pm
The form of Aidan lane was one of the bright spots for Bendigo City on the weekend.
BENDIGO City's chances of promotion from the Men's State League 5 West have nosedived after a disappointing 3-0 loss to Melton Phoenix on Saturday.

