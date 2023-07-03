BENDIGO City's chances of promotion from the Men's State League 5 West have nosedived after a disappointing 3-0 loss to Melton Phoenix on Saturday.
With plenty at stake at MacPherson Park, City were unable to replicate their earlier season 2-1 victory over the Phoenix, surrendering valuable points in the process.
The loss left City in fourth spot on the league ladder, five points behind the Phoenix.
Balmoral, which produced its 13th straight win of the season with a 5-1 victory over Wyndham City, still heads the ladder on 39 points, with West Point - 3-0 winners over Lara United - second on 34 points.
Melton Phoenix sit two points behind West Point.
Wins by all three tops teams only widened the gap between them and Bendigo City.
Bendigo City coach Greg Thomas conceded the loss was a heavy blow to the club's bid for promotion.
He said his side had simply been outplayed by an eager Phoenix.
"Melton just wanted it more than us - you could see they knew what was on the line," Thomas said.
"We knew what was on the line, but they just wanted it more.
"They were tougher, they were stronger, they were quicker and they were more physical. They deserved the three points.
"We were really good the first time round against them, but obviously in different conditions back at home, but we just couldn't back it up this time.
"As I said, we knew how big a game this was, we just didn't step up."
City found themselves down as early as the 27th minute, when Alex Dimond put the home side in front.
After leading 1-0 at half time, Melton quickly went 2-0 up before Jason Moody put the seal on a crucial win in the 80th minute.
City's fifth loss of the season has left them with little leeway in being able to force their way into the top three.
"We will probably have to win every game from here on in for promotion," Thomas said.
"A win on Saturday would have put us above Melton, but we only have ourselves to blame."
Skipper Aidan Lane was the obvious standout for City, while Tasmanian recruit Chidinma Esomeju delivered one of his best performances of the season.
Meanwhile, Bendigo City maintained its hold on top spot in the reserves with a 3-1 win over the Phoenix.
Andrew Robinson scored two of the goals and Sean Boxshall one.
Next up is a home clash against ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria next Saturday.
1. Balmoral 13-0 (39)
2. West Point 11-2-1 (34)
3. Melton Phoenix 10-2-2 (32)
4. Bendigo City 9-5 (27)
5. Lara United 8-4-2 (26)
6. Wyndham 6-7-1 (19)
7. Ballarat 5-7-1 (16)
8. Deakin University 5-8 (15)
9. Surfside Waves1-11-1 (4)
10. Tarneit United 1-12 (3)
11. ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria 1-12 (3)
