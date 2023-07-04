Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Man fined for cultivating over a kilo of cannabis for personal use

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 4 2023 - 11:33am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo. A cannabis plant seized in a 2020 drug raid in Eaglehawk.
File photo. A cannabis plant seized in a 2020 drug raid in Eaglehawk.

A man found in possession of more than a kilo of cannabis had grown it himself to subsidise medication prescribed for his back pain, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.