STICKING nearly 100 warehouses on an East Bendigo site would drive economic activity across all of Greater Bendigo, developers say.
They have revealed their plans for the vacant land in a planning application to the City of Greater Bendigo.
The project - which could cost $35 million according to one estimate the developers have put forward - would add 91 warehouses at 110-128 Strickland Road, near Beischer Street.
The warehouses would rise in a rapidly growing industrial area and would vary in size from 150 metres square to 550 metres square.
"The various floor sizes can accommodate a diversity of possible tenants appropriate to the site's industrial context," developers told the council.
The largest warehouse would stretch out over 1809 square metres and sit on the corner of Strickland Road and Beischer Street.
Bendigo's council is considering the application and will make a decision at a later date.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
