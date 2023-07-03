It has been apparent something special is brewing out at Sea Lake Nandaly in 2023 for some time now, but there was still one query to be answered, could they beat Birchip-Watchem on its home patch?
On Saturday, the Tigers confirmed why so many have tipped them to claim its first flag since 2019, defeating its biggest threat to lifting the cup 12.5 (77) to 10.8 (68).
It was the second time this season the Tigers have prevailed over the Bulls by under ten points, and while it shows they're not infallible, the triumph will give the yellow and black immense belief.
"It gives us a fair bit of confidence," Tigers coach Bryce Delmenico said.
"The most positive thing we can take out of it is how the boys fought back when Birchip snared the momentum in the third quarter, and we got the game back to an arm wrestle."
Up by 25 points at the main break, the Bulls stormed back into the contest in the premiership quarter to be within a kick as the boys headed into the huddles.
The Tigers started getting their hands back on the footy first at stoppages in the last stanza and ensured victory with a three-goal to-two term that now has them sitting three wins clear on top.
Former Adelaide and Geelong forward Joshua Jenkins proved he was a class above once again, nailing seven majors.
"He had a hand in every goal we kicked," Delmenico said.
"Every time he plays for us, he's been super in his output and helping the other forwards."
Down the other end, the Bulls' focal point Ben Edwards kicked four while Nathan Gordon was restricted to two goals by Luke Martin.
The Tigers' defence has been the unsung heroes of its season, having conceded more than 70 points in a game only once.
"Our back six hasn't missed a beat all season, and they've definitely been our most consistent area," Delmenico said.
"I was pretty happy with how they went on Saturday - Edwards got a couple out the back to beef up his tally, and Luke Martin did a superb job on Gordon."
Ryan Osullivan was superb in the ruck, being double-teamed for the whole match.
"They put two ruckmen against him to try and run him off his feet, but he was excellent and a big reason for why we got the four points," Delmenico said.
Wedderburn vs Wycheproof-Narraport
In a do-or-die finals clash Wycheproof-Narraport kept its season alive, prevailing 14.6 (90) to 13.5 (83) over Wedderburn.
"It was an important win to keep us in touch with the top four," Demons coach Boe Bish said.
"We can't afford to drop a game at the minute because we'll lose touch."
After a first-quarter shootout that saw 11 goals kicked, the Demons made some effective personnel changes in the second, keeping their opponents scoreless for the term.
A high-octane last quarter would ensue as both sides fought for their seasons.
The Redbacks kicked four quick goals to lead by 12 points midway through the term, but the Demons stayed calm as their legs tired and fought back to eventually win by seven points.
"It was a very gutsy win because we were down one rotation the whole second half," Bish said.
The loss effectively ends the Redbacks finals aspirations.
Boort vs Charlton
Charlton pulled off the upset of the season so far, defeating Boort on its home track 11.12 (78) to 9.9 (63).
It was the Blues' second win of the season and first time they've beaten a team other than St Arnaud since round six 2021.
The win will give the club plenty of faith that Andy Nisbet and his men are heading in the right direction.
Nick Thompson was the star of the show nailing six goals.
After a promising start to its campaign, the Magpies have now lost five of its last six, and its front half issues seem no closer to being fixed.
St Arnaud vs Nullawil
Nullawil returned to the winners' list and took back second spot on the ladder with a comfortable victory over St Arnaud.
After kicking four in the last term against the Bulls in the previous game stand-in, skipper Jordan Humphreys stayed forward and kicked seven goals.
The bye comes at the perfect time for the Maroons, who can freshen up ahead of a blockbuster with the Tigers.
