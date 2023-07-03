Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo City under-18s snatch defeat from jaws of victory

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 3 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:36pm
BENDIGO City's under-18s let arguably their best chance of a groundbreaking NPL1 victory slip through their fingers against Glen Eira at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve on Sunday.

