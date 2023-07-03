Bendigo City under-18s snatch defeat from jaws of victory

BENDIGO City's under-18s let arguably their best chance of a groundbreaking NPL1 victory slip through their fingers against Glen Eira at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve on Sunday.
Some undisciplined defence in the final 15 minutes of the game resulted in City squandering a golden opportunity to snare their first win of the season in a 4-3 loss.
City had earlier led Glen Eira 3-1.
Coach Greg Thomas said the outcome could only be described as 'very disappointing'.
"We led one-nil and eventually led 3-1 with 15 minutes to go and still led 3-2 with five minutes to go. To lose 4-3 was bitterly disappointing," he said.
"Obviously it was a very sombre changerooms after the game.
"It was some very immature defending from our boys in the end. We speak about these things every week, but you've got to learn from it when you are playing in the top league.
"They are learning the hard way unfortunately."
Expectations were high that City could break through for what would ultimately have been the club's first win in the top-flight of NPL1 competition at any age level.
The ultra-talented juniors went into the match against eighth-placed Glen Eira with draws in three of their last four matches, a sequence only broken by a brave 4-2 loss the previous Saturday to A-League club Melbourne City.
Save for the ending, Thomas said his players had again showed they belonged at the top level
"Last weekend (a 1-1 draw against South Melbourne) was really good and this weekend for the most part was very good, but we just seem to switch off at that same time right at the end of the game," he said.
"That's where we are conceding goals and it's costing us points. The boys do have to learn from it."
Enjoying a brilliant season, Hamish Walker again found the back of the net twice for City to boost his season goal tally to 11, while Brent White produced a cracker from about 25-metres out at the top corner.
Other big performances came from Jasper Williams and Sam Pitson.
Sunday's clash against Glen Eira signalled the end of the first round, with Bendigo City heading into the second half of the season with three draws and eight losses from 11 matches.
Thomas said the team would seek retribution in next Saturday's clash against Avondale, which won the team's opening round contest 3-1.
It will be a big day for soccer in Bendigo with the club playing host to a clash between NPL1 senior powerhouse Avondale and rivals Dandenong Thunder.
Thomas was confident his players would have learned plenty from their earlier season defeat to Avondale.
"With the second round getting underway, we know what all these teams are like now, so we have to start turning good performances into results," he said.
"It's not about the performance, we just need to get wins on the board and we need to be better at certain moments of the game."
We know what all these teams are like now, so we have to start turning good performances into results- Greg Thomas
