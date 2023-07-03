A 10 tonne truck transporting aluminium sustained major damaged after colliding with a railway bridge at Laurel Street in Golden Square on Monday, July 3.
The driver, a 43-year-old Craigieburn man working for transport company Alvaro, was uninjured when the more than 4 metre haul carrying around 5.4 tonnes wedged under the 3.2 metre clearance bridge around 8.30am.
Police said the crash caused minor damage to the bridge and structural engineers would perform a full inspection before the road was reopened to traffic.
Bendigo line train services were slowed to around 10kmph at the section of track crossing the bridge while V/Line personnel undertook a track inspection.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Sergeant Mick McCrann said he expected charges to be made in relation to the crash.
"I think it's pretty obvious," Sergeant McCrann said.
"Don't put a square peg in a round hole."
