UPDATE, 11.20am:
Fire crews at the address said they expect to be on scene for the next hour.
VicEmergency has listed the fire as under control
There remains a strong emergency services presence in the area of Argus Court.
EARLIER: Six firefighting units are still on scene at a house fire in Eaglehawk which was reported shortly before 9.30pm.
The CFA received multiple calls about the blaze, which started on the second storey of a house in Kirkwood Road that was believed to be owned by the department of housing and was apparently under demolition.
The CFA said the roof of the house collapsed in and the building was completely destroyed.
The fire was declared under control at 9.50pm.
The CFA issued an alert about the significant amount of smoke that was issuing from the building and blowing back towards Bendigo's main population area.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The property, which had builder's fencing around it and was believed to have been unoccupied, was one of a row of townhouses that was apparently otherwise unaffected.
Fire investigators would attend the scene in the morning to determine the cause and origin of the fire, authorities said.
The Bendigo building surveyor would also need to assess it due to the structural collapse.
The CFA had been assisted by Fire Rescue Victoria, with a total of seven units attending.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.