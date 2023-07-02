Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Eaglehawk house destroyed by fire

JD
Lucy Williams
By Jenny Denton, and Lucy Williams
Updated July 2 2023 - 11:27pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services have brought the fire under control at the time of writing, but will remain on scene for at least an hour. Picture by Lucy Williams
Emergency services have brought the fire under control at the time of writing, but will remain on scene for at least an hour. Picture by Lucy Williams

UPDATE, 11.20am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.