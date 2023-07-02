The top four teams within one win of each other and the reigning premier is circling with the intent of a great white shark.
The HDFNL is set for an enthralling final seven rounds of the home and away season, with little between five clubs in the hunt for an all-important top-three berth.
Reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United defeated the league's top side going into round 11, North Bendigo, by six goals on Saturday to tighten the top three race considerably.
That result, combined with Heathcote's hard-fought win over Leitchville-Gunbower, saw the Saints jump North Bendigo into top spot on the ladder.
Heathcote is on top of the table for the first time in the second half of a season since round 10, 2011.
The Saints and North Bendigo are on 32 points, one game clear of third-placed Mt Pleasant and fourth-placed White Hills.
Fresh from two victories in a row against top-five teams, LBU is charging towards the top three and is only two wins behind Mounts.
The Cats' next three games are against teams outside of the top five.
"(Top three) hasn't been on our minds,'' LBU coach Stacy Fiske said.
"Since round four or five we've been focusing on getting ourselves playing good footy.
"We'll continue to do that, if that gets us into the top three that's great, if it doesn't we'll see how far we can take it.
"(The past two wins) have been a good reward for effort for the boys and we'll keep trying to improve."
Ready to play the role of party pooper is Leitchville-Gunbower.
The vastly-improved Bombers went within seven points of defeating Heathcote on Saturday.
They have home games to come against Mt Pleasant and North Bendigo and a road trip to Lockington.
While they're too far back to make the finals, the Bombers will play a key role in shaping the premiership hopes of those inside the top five.
Lockington-Bamawm United sent an ominous warning to the rest of the HDFNL when it handed North Bendigo a six-goal thumping on Saturday.
After a slow start to the season, the reigning premiers have beaten Mt Pleasant and North Bendigo in their past two games to move within two games of the top three.
Saturday's 12.14 (86) to 6.14 (50) victory was the Cats' best performance of the season.
"We were really happy with the way we performed today,'' LBU coach Stacy Fiske said.
"The first half of the year we weren't happy with the way we played in some of the games, but we got to work through the middle of the year and we're getting rewarded for that effort now.
"It's been nice for the playing group to get the reward with a couple of wins against quality opposition."
Spurred on by a host of Lockington football and netball premiership teams, the Cats jumped the Dogs early, withstood a second quarter charge and sealed the points with a strong third term.
"When it comes to our starts it's something we don't talk about, but it's something we expect,'' Fiske said.
"Over the course of the year we've made some good starts and it was nice to have the 1983 senior premiership team and the 2013 premiership team in the rooms just before we ran out.
"That probably added an extra edge to how we wanted to play, but at the same time we knew that North Bendigo lost last week and they'd come out firing today.
"We knew we had to start well because if you let North get on top early they're a very hard team to run down."
While Fiske and the Cats had plenty to smile about, North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett didn't pull any punches when it came to his side's effort.
"It was probably one of the worst performances from a North Bendigo side that I've been involved with for a long time,'' Bennett said.
"At times I couldn't fault their workrate, but certain standards that we hold ourselves to were non-existent today.
"Locky were really good. They were well-structured, well set-up and well communicated.
"We thought we worked ourselves back into the game leading into half-time, but they kicked the first couple of the third quarter and we were playing catch-up from there."
The Dogs, who were missing some key players, went into the round in top spot, but now find themselves in a scrap to finish inside the top three.
"We set ourselves up really well in the first half of the year, but we've let ourselves down massively the past two weeks,'' Bennett said
"We have a bye now which gives us a chance to address a few things and we'll see what comes of that."
LBU's defence did a great job to restrict the Bulldogs to six goals for the match.
"Our match-ups worked well, but it takes an 18-man defence to stop good teams,'' Fiske said.
"If we don't have pressure on the ball or we don't impact where the ball is coming from it puts our backs under pressure.
"Our backs were sensational today and our pressure up the field was really good."
One of those backs was Ben Holman, who had the job on North star Dylan Klemm.
"It was a great match-up to watch and they had a really good battle,'' Fiske said of the duel between Holman and Klemm.
Positional changes for Jeremy Mundie and Charlie Hinks worked wonders for the Cats
"Jeremy has been playing half-back most of the year, so it was nice to change things up for him today and see him play well on the wing against quality opposition,'' Fiske said.
"He used the ball really well and linked up between the arches.
"Charlie Hinks was a late call-up to play as our back-up ruck.
"He competed really well in the ruck and around the ground. We may have found something there, which is nice."
Colbinabbin and Elmore shared the points after playing out a thrilling draw.
The home side Grasshoppers looked home when they led by seven goals at three quarter-time, but the young Bloods had other ideas.
Elmore, who had only kicked five goals in the opening three quarters, produced their best quarter of the season, adding 7.2 to 0.2 in a scintillating final 30 minutes.
The Bloods levelled the scores with a couple of minutes to go, but neither team could find a score in the dying seconds and at the final siren the scoreboard read, Colbo 11.13 (79) Elmore 12.7 (79).
The star of the show for Elmore was full-forward Jacob Styles.
Style spent the first seven games of the season in the reserves and had kicked one goal in his previous two senior matches.
He came to life in a big way against the Hoppers, kicking five goals in the final term for a match haul of nine.
Big man Daniel Russell, Kyle Armstrong, Mattia Curry and Jack Cairns impressed for a Bloods side that went within a whisker of winning its first match since Mick Woolhouse took over the full-time coaching duties.
Former coach Dylan Friedberger left the club because of work commitments.
Colbo did so much right for the first three quarters, but was forced to settle for two points.
Luke Moore, Logan Fitzgerald, Laine Fitzgerald and Connor Aldous put the Hoppers in a winning position.
The home side ran out of petrol tickets in the final quarter and couldn't match Elmore's run.
Woolhouse and Colbo coach Jed Brain were unavailable for comment.
Heatchote survived a scare from a Leitchville-Gunbower side that is going to play a major role in shaping the HDFNL top five.
The Saints won by seven points, 11.5 (71) to 9.10 (64), after withstanding a late charge from the Bombers.
"Leitchy are a really good side,'' Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"We thought they were really good the last time we played them, but the scoreline didn't reflect how well they played.
"They've had some good results recently, so we knew they were going to be good.
"It was a really good game of footy and we were thankful that they didn't kick straight in the end."
In a game that was a grind all day, the difference between the two teams was the Saints' efficiency forward of centre.
The visitors kicked 5.0 in the second term and 4.0 in the third quarter and held on despite being held goalless in the final quarter.
"Six points was as close as they got to us and we were able to keep the ball in our forward half and have lots of stoppages,'' Saladino said.
"Leitchy are young and quick and they were suited by the big ground. We pride ourselves on playing that style of footy as well.
"It was an exhausting game of footy."
Youngster Victor Butler stepped up for the Saints in the absence of star forward Corey Grindlay.
Butler kicked four goals, while Braden Padmore added three and they were both among the Saints best players.
Jye Keath, Clay McGregor and ruckman Jobee Warde were best for the Bombers, while Billy Hawken and Lachlan Sverns kicked four goals each.
While he was happy that the Saints had claimed top spot, Saladino said his side had a lot of work to do to ensure it secured a top-three berth.
"I feel like Lockington are coming good at the right time,'' Saladino said.
"This is the time of year when the good sides start to shine. We need to keep winning and find a way to finish inside the top three.
"If we can do that it will be a good reward for effort."
The Saints tackle White Hills next week and Saladino said it was unlikely Grindlay would return as he continues to recover from a broken finger.
"His finger is still in a splint, so he won't be playing next week,'' Saladino said.
"Hopefully, we'll have him back after the bye (against Elmore)."
Mt Pleasant relished the opportunity to play on the open spaces at Huntly.
The Blues kicked 11 goals to three in the first half to set up a comfortable 14.16 (100) to 5.3 (33) win over the rebuilding Hawks.
"The games we've lost we've got off to poor starts, so we needed to start better today and we did that,'' Mounts co-coach Adam Baird said.
"I was very happy with the way we started and that put Huntly under pressure."
Huntly's Strauch Reserve is where the grand final is played and the wide expanse suits Mounts' game style.
"We have a young, quick side, so the bigger grounds suit us better than they do the teams with bigger bodies,'' Baird said.
"We played the way we want to play... we like to switch and spread and run and carry. I thought our first half was the best we've done that all year."
The catalyst for the win was the play off half-back of Will Wallace and Fletcher White.
"Will probably took 20 intercept marks, he was all over it today,'' Baird said.
"Fletch played a ripping game. He creates the run and carry for us off half-back. That's where we got most of our attacks today.
"The only disappointing part of the day was that we kicked 1.9 in the last quarter and we could have won the game by 15 goals."
Harry McCormick was superb for Huntly, while Kyle Forster, Jackson Fry and Mitch Billings battled hard against the odds.
