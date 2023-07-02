Bendigo Advertiser
Round 11 results set up enthralling battle for top three spots

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 2 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 5:30pm
Mt Pleasant ruckman Chris Down tries to get his foot to the ball in Saturday's win over Huntly. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
The top four teams within one win of each other and the reigning premier is circling with the intent of a great white shark.

