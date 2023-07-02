The Bendigo Braves women disposed of another challenger in fine style to move to an imposing 18-0 record in the NBL1 South competition.
The road trip to play Mt Gambier was seen as one of the most difficult assignments for the Braves, particularly in the absence of star guard Amy Atwell.
The Braves' class and depth came to the fore as they put paid to the Pioneers 75-68.
They led by as many as 19 points in the second-half before the home side made a late rally which made the scoreboard look more respectable.
Defensively, the Braves were outstanding. The Pioneers boast one of the best three-point shooting teams in the competition and the Braves restricted them to 10-29 shooting behind the arc.
Pioneers' star Miela Goodchild finished with 22 points, but 14 of them came in the final quarter when the damage had already been done.
The Braves' even spread of contributors proved decisive.
Centre Meg McKay was outstanding with 22 points on 1-18 shooting and 16 rebounds.
Kasey Burton (13 points and 10 boards), Cassidy McLean (13 points) and Kelly Wilson (11 points) all scored in double-figures.
Caitlin Richardson played another important cameo role off the bench, scoring seven points.
The Braves have a road double at Nunawading (12th) and Sandringham (sixth) next weekend before completing the regular season at home against Ballarat (19th) on July 15.
While the women look set to go deep into the play-offs, the Braves' men won't be part of the play-off action.
The 94-65 loss to Mt Gambier put paid to the Braves' faint hopes of securing a top-eight position.
The Pioneers had six players score in double figures, while the undermanned Braves had three - Luke Rosendale (18), Lat Mayen (14) and Billy Smythe (13).
The silver lining for the Braves is the final three games provide further opportunities for the club's younger players to gain valuable minutes on the court.
