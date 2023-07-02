Bendigo Pioneers split Murray Bushrangers double

It was a mixed weekend for the Bendigo Pioneers in Coates Talent League action.
The boys bounced back from a poor performance against the Northern Knights to defeat the Murray Bushrangers by 27 points at Rumbalara.
The girls couldn't repeat their win over the Bushrangers from earlier in the season, going down by 22 points.
A four-goal burst in 10 minutes just prior to half-time was the catalyst for the boys' 12.13 (85) to 8.10 (58) win.
Assistant coach Matt Dunham said the players took responsibility for the second-half fadeout the week prior against the Northern Knights and were keen to redeem themselves against the Bushrangers.
"We gave the players the chance to drive it this week and it was a much better performance,'' assistant coach Matt Dunham said.
"Our contest was much better this week. We worked really hard with our midfield through the week and we played to our strengths.
"We were all very disappointed with the way we played the week before... the players drove the standards about what the Pioneers are about and set the tone early on Saturday.
"It was exciting to watch how they went about it."
Half-forward/midfielder Oskar Smartt was named best for the Pioneers after kicking three goals from 15 possessions.
Dyaten Uerata and Jobe Shanahan continued their solid form, while Mitch Dodos took seven marks and kicked 1.2.
Wingman Tobe Travaglia was the Pioneers' leading possession winner with 26 and one goal, while Charlie Hillier had 21 possessions in his first game.
Hillier had been in good form for Eagehawk seniors in the BFNL and he continued that form at Coates Talent league level.
Wingman Oliver Poole had 18 disposals and kicked one goal.
Meanwhile, the Bushrangers won a hard-fought girls' battle, 8.7 (55) to 5.3 (33).
The Pioneers were within two goals at the final break, but the home side had the better of the last quarter and won by 22 points.
Pioneers' leaders Bryde O'Rourke and Steph Demeo did their best to get their side over the line.
O'Rourke and Demeo have been named in the Pioneers' best players in five of the eight games they've played this season.
Livewire forward Keely Fullerton was the only multiple goalkicker for Bendigo with two.
Nadia Peebles, Lucia Painter and Jasmine Short also impressed for the Pioneers.
Pioneers' coach Whitney Kennedy was unavailable for comment.
Both teams travel to Mildura next weekend to play the Calder Cannons.
