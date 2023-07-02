ELMORE has upped the ante in its quest for back-to-back HDFNL netball flags with another statement win against Colbinabbin on Saturday.
The Bloods made it 10 straight wins for the season with a ruthless 81-48 victory on the third-placed Grasshoppers' home court.
With White Hills on the bye, the Bloods moved two wins ahead of the Demons on the ladder.
The pair, who were rivals in last year's grand final, will play each other in two weeks' time at Scott Street.
The only downside to Saturday's 33-goal triumph for the Bloods was an ankle injury to star goal attack Abbey Hromenko, who left the court in the second quarter.
Her place was taken by Steph Donnellon, from A-reserve, before Elmore co-coach Gabe Richards implemented a raft of positional changes in the final quarter.
Already without co-coach Allira Holmes, Kelsey Niven and the injured Andrea Wilson from last season's premiership-winning line-up, Richards said the Bloods had performed exceptionally to cover the loss of Hromenko after half time.
"We changed up our line-up a little bit and tried to up our defensive pressure and it really worked," she said.
"Unfortunately, Abby came off right before half time after hurting her ankle, so she is obviously going to be a question mark for a couple of weeks.
"Otherwise everyone did such an incredible job of doing what was asked of them.
"Coming into the game we had a focus on applying some increased defensive pressure and I think the girls down in defence did that.
"We swapped Chloe Whitfield into wing defence and Maddi Keating played centre all game and then obviously Tahnee (Cannan) and Ellie (Laffy) in goals did an exceptional job."
Re-emphasising their formidable scoring power, the Bloods topped 80-plus goals for the third time this season.
They have exceeded 70-plus goals on six occasions.
READ MORE:
Among the last quarter changes were Whitfield going to wing attack, with Sophie McLean taking over at wing defence, and Cayde Hayes switching to goal attack.
Richards said Colbinabbin had obviously missed the on-court drive and experience of multiple-premiership star Olivia McEvoy, who was interstate on the weekend.
"She has so much of the ball during their games and is so mature and has so much scale of awareness and smarts that it would be hard to replace someone like her," she said.
While certainly not the Bloods' biggest win this season in terms of the margin, Richards felt it was certainly one of their most important, coming against a top three ranked opponent.
"Everyone was switched on and played really well from the get-go, which was very pleasing," she said.
"But the effort against White Hills was pretty good too.
"I guess we are still learning and finding our feet with some new players and new positions, but it seems to be clicking at the moment."
The Bloods will play bottom side Leitchville-Gunbower next weekend, while Colbinabbin will aim to rebound against Mount Pleasant.
