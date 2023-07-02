Bendigo Advertiser
Elmore makes powerful statement in win at Colbinabbin

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 2 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 2:55pm
Defenders Tahnee Cannan (pictured) and Ellie Laffy made life difficult for Colbinabbin's goalers on Saturday. Picture by Matthew Clarkson
ELMORE has upped the ante in its quest for back-to-back HDFNL netball flags with another statement win against Colbinabbin on Saturday.

