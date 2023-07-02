Red, black and yellow flags and attire will be centre stage this week after a fabulous start to Bendigo's NAIDOC celebrations.
The Knuldoorong Art Exhibition at Dudley House on Thursday night was a hit - bringing together Elders and community members to see some high-quality art.
Bendigo Trades Hall was also a piece of art - with projections of local Elders decorating its walls for nighttime crowds.
The theme of this year's celebrations will be the Elders of the community, but the celebrations so far have also recognised some top young achievers.
Keep an eye out for more NAIDOC week coverage.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
