REIGNING LVFNL netball premiers Maiden Gully YCW has continued its winning roll after withstanding a fierce challenge from fellow powerhouse Mitiamo on Saturday.
The Eagles produced a barnstorming finish to defeat the Superoos by nine goals at Mitiamo, notching up their 10th win of the season from 11 games.
Maiden Gully YCW produced the bulk of the damage in a 19-11 final quarter to win 64-55, after trailing by four goals at quarter time and by three at half time.
The Eagles set themselves up for a big finish by pulling ahead by one goal at three quarter time.
They were able to finish full of running to score their second win this season over the Superoos, their rival from last year's grand final victory at Marist College.
Eagles coach Adam Boldiston was thrilled to have emerged with a tough win and to have watched his side finish the game off with great confidence.
"The last quarter, we came out firing. (In defence) Rachael Gray, who had been a bit quiet, had a dynamite last quarter and picked up a few crucial turnovers, as did Jayne (Norton), and that set the tone," he said.
"I thought that weighed on Mitiamo a bit and we were able to skip away a bit on them.
"Piling on 19 goals in the last quarter is pretty decent scoring.
"Lately, when we have been getting a good lead, we have tended to drop off in the third and fourth quarters, but today there were no late-game lapses and we were really able to look after the ball well.
"It was a very strong finish. Nobody dropped their head and everyone remained really positive. You can see they have all matured as players."
Meg Patterson was a standout for the Eagles at goal attack, with her much-vaunted partnership with goal shooter Tia Webb growing stronger as the game wore on.
The win also featured a strong performance from Christie Griffiths at wing attack.
Boldiston said next weekend's bye would come at a good time for the Eagles after he admitted they were nursing a few niggling injuries.
It will also allow some extra recovery team for midcourter Tia Reaper, who is working towards a return from her ankle injury.
"Tia is going along okay, but I'm not going to push her back too early. I know she is itching to get back ... she hated watching today (on Saturday)," Boldiston said.
"She'd like to be back the week after the bye, but I wouldn't be surprised if we gave her the extra week."
A solid first three quarters would have given the Superoos, who were without midcourter Sarah Bateman again, plenty of belief they can match it with the Eagles come finals time.
Boldiston too is certain his side has not seen the last of Mitiamo this season.
"They are a good side and when their two goalers (Laura Hicks and Carly Scholes) are on fire, they don't miss," he said.
"It was just a solid performance from both teams really and a good game to be a part of."
In other round 12 games, Marong withstood a spirited challenge from Newbridge at Riverside Park to win by six goals.
Goal shooter Mel Oliver (36 goals), defender Abby Thompson and wing defence/wing attack Bianca Garton were key players for the victorious Panthers, who jumped back into the top three at Mitiamo's expense.
Goal shooter Kym Childs (43 goals), goal defence Jorja Hufer and goal attack Emily Langley led the way for the Maroons.
Bridgewater moved within four points of fifth-placed Newbridge with a hard-fought 44-34 win against Inglewood.
The sixth-placed Mean Machine's finals hopes will hinge largely on their clash next weekend against Newbridge.
Bridgewater won the teams' earlier season encounter by one goal.
Pyramid Hill consolidated its hold on second spot with a 55-32 win against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
After winning only four games last season, the Bulldogs have now won eight from 10 games this year, with the addition of a draw against Marong.
The Bulldogs and Panthers clash again next weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.