Pyramid Hill held off the fast-finishing Bears Lagoon-Serpentine to consolidate second place in round 12 of the Loddon Valley Football Netball League.
The battle between second and third on the ladder lived up to expectations, with the Dogs winning 15.10 (100) to 14.10 (94).
Pyramid Hill kicked the first goal of the final quarter to open up a 31-point lead, but the Bears wouldn't lie down.
The home side kicked four unanswered goals to close within seven points in time-on of the final quarter.
A Bears' behind seconds before the final siren made the final margin one straight kick.
"I was really proud of the way we went about it today,'' Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"We had nine players missing today. I went into the game still thinking we would win, but it was a pretty tough game of footy.
"I'm proud of the fact we controlled the game for most of the second and third quarters. We struggled to stop their momentum at the back-end, but I thought overall we did really well.
"We had 15-year-old Harry Goodes make his senior debut and we had some other guys step up and play their role. It was a really pleasing win."
The Bulldogs only led by two points at half-time, but a seven-goal-to-three third term broke the game open.
Zach Alford showed his class with a five-goal haul for the Dogs, midfielder Bryden Morrison was superb around the packs.
Zac Dingwall was solid in defence, while Adrian Holland was the best big man for Pyramid Hill.
Saturday's game marked the Pyramid Hill debut for ruckman Lachlan Sidebottom.
Holland and Sidebottom shared the ruck roles and rested forward.
The Gadsden brothers - Harry and Charlie - were best for the Bears, while Aidan Brohm and Justin Laird also played well.
The Bears have got within 18 points and six points in their two clashes with Pyramid Hill this year.
The two teams look likely to meet in the qualifying final in the first week of the LVFNL finals.
Mitiamo moved off the bottom of the LVFNL ladder after it defeated MGYCW by 34 points on Saturday.
Sparked by the return of premiership midfielder Doug Thomas, the Superoos dismantled the Eagles in the second-half to record a 12.14 (86) to 8.4 (52) win.
"It's a win we've been building towards and the boys have been training hard,'' Mitiamo coach Jon Varcoe said.
"The young boys have been developing and getting some games under their belt. We had a slow start to the year, but we've improved as the year has gone on and we've maintained our belief."
The Superoos made a bright start on their home turf, but didn't make the most of their forward entries in the first term.
They kicked 2.5 from seven scoring shots and their 11-point lead could have been doubled.
The Eagles looked much the better side in the second term when they added 4.3 to establish a seven-point lead at the main break.
With Varcoe an early departure from Mitiamo because of family commitments, assistant coach Luke Lougoon took on the coaching duties for the second half.
The extra responsibility didn't hinder his performance on-field.
Lougoon's performance across half-back was instrumental in the Superoos' victory.
They kicked 5.4 to 1.0 in the third quarter to grab control of the contest and then put the Eagles away with four goals to two in the final term.
While Lougoon was the rock across half-back, Thomas' class and aggression around the ball was just as crucial for the Superoos.
He was superb around clearances and kicked three goals when he rested forward.
"Dougie has had work commitments up until now, so hopefully he's back for the rest of the season,'' Varcoe said.
"He had a good impact on the ball and in the forward line. We have 15 guys who are aged 16 to 20, so getting an extra experienced body like Dougie to play around the ball is a big help."
After winning two of their first five games, the Eagles have now lost six matches in a row and are just seven per cent away from bottom spot on the ladder.
Playing-coach Jay McDonald was again the Eagles' best, while Hamish McCartney and Nathan Murley were four-quarter contributors,
Key forward Brandon Dimech was their only consistent target in the front half and he had a great battle with Mitiamo defender Dylan Clohesy.
The Eagles have the bye next weekend before facing a difficult contest against fourth-placed Inglewood.
Inglewood moved one step closer to locking away a long-awaited finals berth when it defeated arch-rival Bridgewater by 25 points.
The Blues' 10.13 (73) to 6.12 (48) win lifted the club ahead of Bridgewater into fourth place on the ladder - four games of the teams outside of the top five.
"We got the result we wanted,'' Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said.
"It was a real grind today. We made a good start and then Bridgey got back into the game in the second quarter.
"There were a few dust-ups in the second quarter and we were probably a bit undisciplined.
"It was good that they boys stuck up for each other, but it's something we've got to be better at.
"The main thing is we got the four points. We're expected to win these games now, which is something that hasn't happened for a while.
"If we win enough of these games we'll play finals, but we can't let our guard down just because we're close to playing finals."
Ruckman Tom Kennedy was best afield for the Blues.
"His ruck work was exceptional and he followed it up with some great contested marks and ground balls around the ground. He's not a one-trick pony,'' Billett said.
"(Midfielder) Sam Polack was really good again today. He's had a good month.
"When we needed someone to stand up, Ferg Payne did a lot of good things. His best is really good and he's had a pretty solid year for us."
Bridgewater slipped to fifth place - equal on points with Inglewood.
The Mean Machine's best players were Ben Derrick, Nicholas Naughton, Lachlan Cohen and Brayden Stepien.
Marong key forwards Brandyn Grenfell and Matt Riordan kicked 18 goals between them in the Panthers' 138-point win over Newbridge.
Grenfell bagged 10 goals to take his season tally to 77, while Riordan kicked eight as Marong won 28.15 (183) to 7.3 (45) - the club's fifth-straight win by more than 119 points.
Even without centre half-forward Kain Robins, the Panthers' firepower forward of centre was too much for the gallant Maroons to handle.
The flag favourites kicked 10 goals to none in the opening quarter and had 24 goals on the board by three quarter-time.
Newbridge showed plenty of fight and didn't throw in the towel.
The home side matched Marong with four goals in the final quarter to ensure the margin didn't blow out to the 30-goal zone.
Aside from Riordan and Grenfell, Matthew Willox was superb for the Panthers and youngster Jack McCaig won plenty of the ball.
Tyler McLeod, Caleb Argus, Caleb Sanders and William Copland were best for a Newbridge side that might be light on for talent compared to the top teams, but always has a crack and is showing signs of improvement.
Marong 44, 581.7%
Pyramid Hill 36, 195.2%
BL-Serpentine 32, 121.0%
Inglewood 24, 107.0%
Bridgewater 23, 93.8%
Calivil United 8, 59.6%
MGYCW 8, 48.0%
Mitiamo 8, 47.5%
Newbridge 8, 40.9%
Pyramid Hill v Marong
Newbridge v Bridgewater
Inglewood v Mitiamo
Calivil United v BL-Serpentine
