Big second-half leads Mitiamo to second win of the LVFNL season

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 2 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 12:00pm
MGYCW key forward Brandon Diemch tries to mark in front of Mitiamo's Dylan Clohesy. Picture by Adam Bourke
Pyramid Hill held off the fast-finishing Bears Lagoon-Serpentine to consolidate second place in round 12 of the Loddon Valley Football Netball League.

