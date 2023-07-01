MARONG bounced back into the LVFNL top three after surviving a scare against Newbridge on Saturday at Riverside Park.
Newbridge, which upset top side Maiden Gully YCW earlier in the season, was close to adding another big scalp when it drew within two-goals of the Panthers with three minutes to play.
But some clutch goal shooting in the final stages from Panthers recruit Mia McCrann-Peters enabled the visitors to push the margin out to six goals to seal a hard-fought win.
Little separated the two contenders all day, with Marong leading by three goals at quarter time and by only one at half time.
The Panthers, led by goal shooter Mel Oliver and Abby Thompson in defence, were able to produce a match-winning break in an 18-12 third term.
Oliver was especially influential, slotting 13 goals for the quarter.
Despite being seven-goals down going into the final quarter, Newbridge refused to throw the towel in and, after an early arm-wrestle, mounted one last brave challenge to pull within two goals.
But three straight goals to McCrann-Peters steadied the ship for the Panthers, with her fourth in a three-minute period on the siren putting the lid on a tough win.
A 59-53 victory pushed the Panthers back into the top three for the first time since round eight following Mitiamo's loss to Maiden Gully YCW.
Panthers coach Sue Borserio praised her players' ability to continually steady when they needed to throughout the contest.
"Newbridge is one of those teams that is very tough and just keeps coming at you," she said.
"When we were two up, I did yell out to the girls to work the ball around a bit more and to use up some time.
"We were able to keep possession for a fair bit of time. Bianca Garton, one of our co-captains, in particular did it well and gave a lot of give-and-go's to get that time down.
"We had to play with one of our defenders (Tracey O'Donnell) out today and we gave the job at goal keeper on Kym Childs, who is an amazing shooter, to our young 18-year-old Abby Thompson.
"I thought she played a great game. Anything Kym did miss - which was not a lot - Abby mopped up really well.
"Just the pressure she applied - she played such a clean game. She didn't give away the penalties, played the ball and was great coming out of defence."
Borserio further highlighted the work of Oliver and McCrann in the goal circle.
"Mel shot well, presented well and often had two defenders on her, but was still getting the ball and presenting," she said.
"She was a great target.
"And those couple of steadying goals at the end from Mia under pressure were great."
The win was a nice confidence-booster for the Panthers heading into a tough round 13 clash at Pyramid Hill.
The two teams fought out a draw in round four, with a win to either sure to give them a good leg-up in the battle for the double chance.
Newbridge again showed why it has taken great strides in 2023 with another spirited and vigorous effort, earning plaudits from coach Selina Holland, who drew plenty of positives from the performance.
"The girls have really been working on their attacking and passing into the goal ring and I think that showed today," she said.
"We are still missing our goal attack Morgan (McCormick) who is overseas, but Emily Langley is filling that spot nicely for a defender.
"Jorja Hufer in goal defence has been amazing the last few weeks and has really stepped up and found a whole other gear.
"In general, I thought that was a really good team game. We gelled and worked together and really managed to take it to them."
Still the only team to have beaten reigning premiers Maiden Gully YCW this season, Holland said the Maroons had never stopped fighting against a tough and experienced Panthers.
"The lead was five or six (goals) at one stage and we did manage to get it back to two near the end, which was pretty exciting," she said.
"It was probably one or two silly passes and a bit of adrenaline on the turnover that threw us a bit, but unfortunately they were just too good today.
"Their goal attack (McCrann-Peters) was amazing and made a difference in the end.
"But we've been working really hard on defence and on bringing the ball back all the way down the court and at times we saw that."
Like Marong, Newbridge faces a significant game next weekend against Bridgewater, which edged four points closer to the Maroons on the ladder, with a 10-goal win over Inglewood.
A win to the Maroons would again give them a two-game and significant percentage break over the Mean Machine with five rounds remaining.
Including next weekend, both teams have five games to play, with Newbridge on the bye in round 17 and Bridgewater on the bye in round 18.
In other round 12 games on Saturday, Maiden Gully YCW completed its 10th win of the season from 11 games with a nine-goal win over Mitiamo.
Pyramid Hill warmed up for its clash against Marong with a 55-32 victory against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Maiden Gully YCW heads the ladder on 40 points (10-1), ahead of Pyramid Hill on 34 (8-1-1), Marong 30 (7-3-1), Mitiamo 28 (7-3), Newbridge 24 (6-5), Bridgewater 20 (5-6), Calivil United 8 (2-8), Inglewood 8 (2-9) and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 0 (0-11).
