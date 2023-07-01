Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Marong jumps to third spot on LVFNL ladder with win at Newbridge

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 2 2023 - 10:13am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MARONG bounced back into the LVFNL top three after surviving a scare against Newbridge on Saturday at Riverside Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.