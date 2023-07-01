A DESPERATE Huntly has built on the promise shown in some brave recent performances against top sides Elmore and White Hills by defeating finals contender Mount Pleasant on Saturday on a big day for the club.
The Hawks, led by a best on court effort from goal defence Erin Scott, soared to a 38-35 win against the Blues.
The Hawks came from behind at both half time and three quarter time to finish the contest at Huntly full of running and snatch a stirring three-goal victory.
It was the Hawks' first triumph since their 12-goal victory over Lockington-Bamawm United in round three.
They will get a good chance to make it two-in-a-row and to build some further momentum in the second half of the season when they again play the Cats next weekend.
First year Hawks coach Kym Bell said the win over the Blues had been building and was a reward for an outstanding first-half effort against Elmore the previous week in which they led at quarter time and trailed by only six goals at half time, and also a spirited performance in a 17-goal loss to White Hills early last month.
"You could feel a win was coming," she said.
"I do think people underestimate us a bit as we'd only won one game in the first round, but these girls are a new team and are building together.
"You can never question their work ethic, they do work hard and are playing as a team.
"We have been matching it with those top teams for a half and really challenged them at times, so it was always a matter of finding four quarters of consistent effort.
"We had a process in place today and they were able to pull it off."
The Hawks have certainly taken their share of hits this season due to injuries, illness and other circumstances.
They will finish the season without Sam Nelson due to pregnancy and were unfortunate to lose two goal keepers - Serryn Eenjes and Keely O'Brien - in quick succession to ankle injuries against Heathcote last month.
The Hawks called on defender Laura Gillepsie for her first game of the season on Saturday.
She combined well with goal defence Scott in an all-round great team effort against the Blues.
Scott, who started the season in the midcourt, has switched back to defence in recent weeks to cover the loss of players due to injury, but has thrived in the role.
Jessica Saffron was lively in the attack end, while Taylor Mann also stood out for the Hawks in the midcourt.
Bell hoped the win would generate plenty of confidence among the playing group for the remainder of the season.
"It was good to come from behind in the last quarter. A lot of our last quarters and even halves haven't been great, but today we were able to pull it together," she said.
"But no matter what happens each week, the girls always give me 110 per cent."
The win came on a special day for the club, in particular netball stalwart Melissa Matthews, who played her 350th game for the Hawks in their 52-41 B-reserve victory over the Blues.
READ MORE:
It was the Hawks' 10th straight win at that level this season, coming after an undefeated premiership season in 2022.
Fittingly, Bell said there were plenty of supporters and well-wishers at Huntly to cheer Matthews on.
"They were challenged a bit in B-res, but they pulled it together and made it a really great day for Mel," she said.
In other round 11 games, reigning premiers Elmore sent another ominous warning to the rest of the competition with an emphatic 33-goal win over fellow premiership aspirant Colbinabbin.
The Bloods took advantage of White Hills being on the bye to open up an eight-point break at the top of the ladder over the Demons with an 81-48 victory.
While the Grasshoppers were missing players, headed by star centre Olivia McEvoy, the margin was an astonishing 28 goals more than when the teams met earlier in the season, with the Bloods again showcasing their tremendous firepower in attack by topping the 80-goal mark for the third time this season.
They have scored 70 or more goals in six of their 10 matches.
The Grasshoppers still lead a pack of three teams in third place by two wins.
Heathcote leapfrogged Mount Pleasant into fourth spot with a victory against Leitchville-Gunbower.
Sixth-placed North Bendigo shares a similar 5-5 record with Heathcote and Mount Pleasant after a spirited 49-28 win over Lockington-Bamawm United.
