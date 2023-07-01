Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Huntly breaks through for second win of HDFNL netball season

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 2 2023 - 3:25pm, first published July 1 2023 - 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A DESPERATE Huntly has built on the promise shown in some brave recent performances against top sides Elmore and White Hills by defeating finals contender Mount Pleasant on Saturday on a big day for the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.