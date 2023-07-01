Bendigo Advertiser
Saturday scoreboard - HDFNL, LVFNL and NCFL results

Updated July 1 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:30pm
LODDON VALLEY - ROUND 12

BL-Serpentine 14.10 (94) lt Pyramid Hill 15.10 (100)

