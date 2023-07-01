COVID-19 infections across Victoria are down by a quarter in the past week as of June 30.
There were 2560 total cases, 25 per cent lower than the previous week, and 2246 total active cases.
The seven-day rolling average for cases in hospital was 207 while the equivalent figure for ICU was seven people per day.
Sadly, an average of eight lives have been lost each day across the state from COVID-19 in the past week, meaning the total number of lives lost from the pandemic has surpassed 8000.
The latest statistics released on June 30 reveal active case numbers in the Greater Bendigo and other neighbouring local government areas all fall below 100.
The equivalent respective figures for the Campaspe region are 34 across the week, 20 active and four in the past 24 hours.
For the Gannawarra region, there were 11 new cases for the week, three active cases and zero in the past 24 hours.
For the Loddon Shire, there were three cases across the week, and one active case which was also the only case in the past 24 hours.
For the Central Goldfields, there were 11 new cases across the week, eight active cases and one in the past 24 hours.
In the Macedon Shire ranges, there were 20 cases across the week, 20 active cases and four cases in the past 24 hours.
Those with questions can call the National Coronavirus Helpline on 1800 020 080.
Call Triple Zero (000) for emergencies.
