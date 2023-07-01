A FLAG raising ceremony at the Bendigo Library Gardens will officially mark the start of the town's NAIDOC week celebrations. Everyone is invited to attend for the Dja Dja Wurrung Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony at 10am today and to participate in a suite of celebrations of the world's longest continuous culture.
Highlights of the week will include today's flag raising and civic reception from 10am to 12pm, and the portrait sessions at the Visitors Centre for Indigenous Elders.
There will be a Welcome Baby to Country event hosted by Djaara and Bendigo Health at the Harry Trott Pavilion from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Tuesday and the Bendigo and District Aboriginal Cooperative (BDAC) NAIDOC family day at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre at the showgrounds on Wednesday.
The hugely successful Off the Wall exhibition - of First Nations artists showcasing wearable art - will continue at the Bendigo Bank Building from 9am to 5pm daily until July 27, with an Indigenous art exhibition at the St John of God Hospital Atrium until August 7, the Knuldoorong art exhibition at Dudley House from 11am to 4pm daily until July 9 and the Emporium exhibition at 25 Mitchell Street until July 9.
There will also be a projection on Trades Hall in View Street on Monday night, 6.30pm to 7.30pm, paying respect and homage to local Elders continuing what was a moving and popular event last week.
There will be many more events besides and the full NAIDOC week program will be available on the City of Greater Bendigo website, the Bendigo NAIDOC week Facebook page and the Bendigo Advertiser website.
