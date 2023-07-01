Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

How Bendigo is celebrating NAIDOC week, must-see events

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 2 2023 - 4:44pm, first published July 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FLAG raising ceremony at the Bendigo Library Gardens will officially mark the start of the town's NAIDOC week celebrations. Everyone is invited to attend for the Dja Dja Wurrung Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony at 10am today and to participate in a suite of celebrations of the world's longest continuous culture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.