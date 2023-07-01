The hugely successful Off the Wall exhibition - of First Nations artists showcasing wearable art - will continue at the Bendigo Bank Building from 9am to 5pm daily until July 27, with an Indigenous art exhibition at the St John of God Hospital Atrium until August 7, the Knuldoorong art exhibition at Dudley House from 11am to 4pm daily until July 9 and the Emporium exhibition at 25 Mitchell Street until July 9.