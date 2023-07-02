Bendigo District RSL's new president Glenn Ludeman brings a wealth of service experience to the role but he says the position is "not about him".
The Warrant Officer Class Two is still serving and has done in the army for 32 years across a number of deployments and areas of service but he is quick to deflect attention to the veteran community who are his main priority.
"It's about my fellow veterans and their families- that's the reason I'm a part of this," he said.
"It's something that I hold very close to to heart and I'm very honoured to have this opportunity.
"The veteran network is very much needed in this modern age, strengthening those ties and forging opportunities for people to get together and provide welfare and wellbeing support."
Mr Ludeman said it is a "unique service" being in uniform and being away for protracted periods of time but he also wants to push for support for the families of those serving who can suffer in silence.
"Families are also directly affected and that may be something that I'm going to pursue even harder, offering a younger face of understanding and appreciation of the requirements of defense service," he said.
"That's one of our particular drives, regarding families of veterans, siblings, parents, children of veterans."
Mr Ludeman said he wanted to help support those who do know about military service, but also to share with those who don't have that personal understanding, to give people a sense of what veterans have done and what service personnel continue to do - and to honour their commitment.
"When I first joined the army, two wonderful gentlemen came to the army base and expressed the opportunity to join the RSL was available and I joined that night," he said.
"One of those men became the president of the sub-branch and the other one was a very highly-regarded, esteemed member for many years.
"I became known to them and became great friends - that camaraderie is the strong point that strengthened my want to be part of something bigger.
"(In this role), I'm able to represent all veterans at commemorative events, at opportunities of reflection, and at a wide range of services."
Mr Ludeman paid tribute to previous president Peter Swandale, who himself has more than 35 years of services with the Australian Army.
"He worked work across a very testing period during the COVID-19 pandemic, the bushfires and the floods," Mr Ludeman said.
"He was able to provide the welfare and wellbeing support even though we had the requirements of social distancing and lockdowns."
Mr Swandale, who was instrumental in the commemoration of the centenary of the end of WW1 and providing support for veterans during the pandemic, will continue to contribute to the Bendigo District RSL sub-branch and is keen to continue supporting the Bendigo Military Museum.
He has been an integral part of the sub-branch for many years and has played a pivotal role in bringing younger veterans of more recent service into RSL activities. He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and has shown a strong dedication to serving the veteran community.
As Peter Swandale steps down from the role of president, he will continue to contribute to the Bendigo District RSL sub-branch in the capacity of immediate past president and is keen to continue supporting the Bendigo Military Museum.
The sub-branch committee would like to express its deep gratitude for his invaluable contributions during his tenure. He has been instrumental in the commemoration of the centenary of the end of WW1, proving veteran support throughout the COVID19 pandemic and providing veteran support throughout local and area emergencies and disasters.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
