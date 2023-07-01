Two people who fell down a steep embankment in the Lerderberg State Park have been located by emergency services and a high angle rescue is underway.
The park is located around 28 minutes drive south-west from Macedon and covers 142.5 square kilometres.
A spokesperson from VicEmergency said two people who were hiking had slid down an embankment that was quite steep.
There are no reported injuries.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
