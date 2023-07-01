Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Breaking

Lerderberg State Park rescue of two people underway in Darley

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 1 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A high-angle rescue is underway to assist two hikers who have fallen down a steep embankment. Picture by VicEmergency
A high-angle rescue is underway to assist two hikers who have fallen down a steep embankment. Picture by VicEmergency

Two people who fell down a steep embankment in the Lerderberg State Park have been located by emergency services and a high angle rescue is underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.