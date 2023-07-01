Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover in Kyneton on Saturday morning, July 1, after a driver lost control on the road.
The 28-year-old male driver from the Melbourne suburb of Kurunjang, who was not injured in the incident, has spoken with police.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Members of the public with information can also submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
