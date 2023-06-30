Crucial weekend for Bendigo City senior and under-18 teams

Glen Eira stands in the way of Bendigo City FC under-18s and an elusive first win in the elite NPL1 competition.
Bendigo City hosts Glen Eira at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve on Sunday in a game the local teenagers can attack with confidence.
Bendigo City has three draws to show for its first season in the top under-18 division, but its best form is good enough to defeat the seventh-placed Glen Eira.
"We say every week that each game is so tough and this week is no different,'' Bendigo City coach Greg Thomas said.
"Glen Eira drew with Melbourne Victory last weekend, so this won't be an easy game either.
"Archie Goudie is out for a few weeks with an ankle injury, so it's going to be a test for us.
"One of the great things about our group is they turn up each week and have a real crack and this week will be no different."
Thomas said the return to home soil would lift the Bendigo boys.
"The boys enjoy playing at home,'' he said.
"Travel is a big thing for kids that age when they have to travel up to three hours to play away games.
"It's disappointing that Football Victoria didn't schedule our other junior teams to play in Bendigo on the same day.
"The rest of our teams are playing away. It's disappointing they don't get to watch our under-18s play against these quality clubs."
Sunday's game starts at 3pm.
Meanwhile, Bendigo City seniors face one of their biggest games of the season in the State League Five West competition.
Needing to finish top-two to earn promotion, the fourth-placed City squad is away to third-placed Melton on Saturday.
"It's a massive game for us,'' Thomas said.
"We beat Melton the first time around and they'll be looking to bounce back.
"With promotion on the line with second spot it's a huge game for both teams.
"We really have to take it up to them and we're going there wanting three points and nothing less.
"We'll have a real go at them. Melton likes to attack.
"They're good defensively, but they have lost a couple of defenders.
"They're a very good side and right up there with Balmoral in terms of the best sides in the competition.
"If we play how we know we can play, I'm confident we can get all three points."
