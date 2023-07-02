Dangerous drivers have been put on notice now that high-tech road safety cameras are enforcing fines.
Police minister Anthony Carbines said the time for complacency is over.
"We know that driver distraction is a major contributor to serious and fatal collisions, and the time for complacency is over," Mr Carbines said.
"These cameras will be deployed all over the state and they will catch those drivers not buckled up or distracted by phones.
"Drivers have a responsibility of not just keeping themselves and others in their car safe, but everyone else using the road too.
"Every life lost on the roads is avoidable - I urge Victorians to do the right thing on the roads."
The cameras - targeting mobile phone use and those not wearing seatbelts - began operation in April, using artificial intelligence technology to detect offenders on our roads.
From July 1, drivers caught using mobiles while driving will be hit with penalties of four demerit points and a $577 fine.
Drivers and passengers caught not wearing seatbelts will face fines of $385 and a loss of three demerit points.
Before Saturday and for a three month grace period, dodgy drivers had been issued an advisory letter to adjust their behaviour - but the time for leniency is officially up.
Police media said, shockingly, the cameras had detected 7160 offences in April and May alone.
3523 drivers and 767 passengers were caught not wearing seatbelts while 2870 drivers were caught using their phones while on the roads.
There are four camera trailer systems in operation, enforcing more than 8000 hours each month.
The cameras can be deployed to up to 200 locations in rural and metropolitan areas, and a further two camera trailer systems will be operational in the coming months.
Police said nearly a quarter of vehicle occupants who died in 2022 whose seatbelt status was known were not wearing a seatbelt.
Drivers are also 10 times more at risk of crashing if they are texting, browsing or emailing on their mobile phone.
The next phase camera enforcement will begin on July 11 with the remaining road safety cameras to be introduced by 2026.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
