A Bendigo car enthusiast has managed to keep his licence despite pleading guilty in the Magistrates' Court to one charge of careless driving through the CBD earlier this year.
Phillip Spurgeon, 32, was convicted and fined $1200 and must complete a safe driving program for his offending.
On May 21, 2023, police saw Spurgeon, 32, driving a white Holden sedan south along Pall Mall around 6.26pm well in excess of the 50km/h speed limit.
Police said they believed Spurgeon was racing another vehicle - a Commodore.
The police caught up to him at High Street Golden Square after Spurgeon raced through the intersection with Wade Street, accelerating heavily creating a loud screeching noise and erratically changing lanes.
Spurgeon was then intercepted further on High Street when he was cautioned by police.
His reasoning for his driving was that he was "tired and grumpy, and just wanted to get home".
He told police he had definitely reached 60km/h in the 50km/h zones, but police said Spurgeon was travelling closer to 80 or 90km/h.
The court heard the police had told Spurgeon his driving had been "ridiculous".
The court heard he had said "the boys did a big burnout in the Commodore" before saying "it's a Commodore V6, I could blow their doors off".
The 32-year-old runs his own wrecking yard and has traffic priors.
Magistrate Ross Maxted said Spurgeon, being a car lover and working with vehicles, should value his licence "like rolled gold".
He said doing "blockies" was showing off and caused a "constant problem" for people in Bendigo.
"The public nuisance and risk to road users is high," he said.
He said the speeding in the CBD was "unacceptable behaviour" and it has "got to stop".
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
