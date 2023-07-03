Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo car enthusiast fined for dodgy driving

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 4 2023 - 10:06am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A car enthusiast will keep his licence despite "showing off" in the CBD. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A car enthusiast will keep his licence despite "showing off" in the CBD. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A Bendigo car enthusiast has managed to keep his licence despite pleading guilty in the Magistrates' Court to one charge of careless driving through the CBD earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.