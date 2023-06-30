After more than fifty years, Bendigo Hire will be no more, with the business selling to Australian company Kennards Hire.
Owner Paul Rockes said the business was approached by Kennards and as he was nearing the age of retirement it was a "no-brainer".
The business was formed in 1972 by Gerald McKenzie, before eventually moving to Lyttleton Terrace.
It was sold in 2003 to Paul Rockes, who owned it alongside John McGrath.
Mr Rockes said Bendigo Hire was well known around town and it had been involved in "nearly every major project" in town, including Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo Hospital, and the new law courts.
"There's hardly a job that's been done in Bendigo, and I don't think there's been a backyard or a garden landscaped in Bendigo, without equipment from Bendigo Hire," he said.
All staff at Bendigo Hire had accepted jobs with Kennards Hire.
Victorian general manager at Kennards Lance Hawes said he was excited to expand into Bendigo.
"Kennards Hire acquisition of Bendigo Hire is a special one, as it marks our first true regional branch in Victoria," he said.
"The most exciting thing for our team is that all of the existing Bendigo Hire staff are staying on with Kennards Hire.
"With their local knowledge and product expertise, along with an increased product range and ability for customers to access our entire branch network, we will continue to build on the exceptional work Bendigo Hire have done serving the community for more than 50 years."
For Rockes, retirement won't mean he would put his feet up. He said he would spend his time pruning his $600 trees at his Harcourt North property, and catch up with old friends.
He said he was most proud about the business being a starting point for apprentices who went on to become renowned in the community.
"It's really satisfying to see them grow from young boys into very experienced and mature business people," he said.
Kennards Hire begins operation out of the 162 Lyttleton Terrace site from July 10.
