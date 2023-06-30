Bendigo Advertiser
Golden Square milkbar damaged in 2020 crash ready to reopen as cafe

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 1 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 9:00am
Owen Stuchbery at the window of his Golden Square cafe Madame Jude, which will open in July. Picture by Darren Howe
Owen Stuchbery at the window of his Golden Square cafe Madame Jude, which will open in July. Picture by Darren Howe

After a run of bad luck that culminated in a car crashing into the building and a renovation process that lasted close to three years Owen Stuchbery is finally readying to open the old Terminus milk bar as a cafe.

Local News

