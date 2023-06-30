Mel's milestone: Matthews brings up 350 games for the Hawks

IT HAS been said, "the greatest ability is dependability'.
Those five words perfectly sum up the enduring and unbreakable bond between Melissa Matthews and the Huntly Football Netball Club.
For 27 years, Matthews and the club have always been there for each other, culminating in plenty of big and memorable moments shared.
Another of those milestones will arrive on Saturday when Matthews - at the young age of 47 - plays her 350th game of netball for the Hawks.
If she thought her 300th game - played in 2018 - was a long time in the making, the journey to 350 nearly turned into an epic.
While in the normal course of events it would take a player roughly two-and-a-half to three seasons (depending on finals) to clock up an extra 50 games, Matthews was forced to endure a much longer wait due the intervention of COVID in 2020 and '21, and an untimely season-ending Achilles injury last season in round six.
But that wait will end when she lines up for the Hawks against Mount Pleasant in Saturday's B-reserve clash at Huntly.
While the mere mention she has been involved at the one club for 27 years does sometimes take a little time to process or sink in, what is no surprise to Matthews is that there has never been a time in the decades since that she has considered not being a part of Huntly.
She describes her involvement as being ritualistic.
"To be honest, nothing beats the atmosphere and family orientation of Huntly," said Matthews, already the club's games record holder.
"I've had all my kids while I've been at Huntly and they are all playing here now as well.
"This is my 27th year, so it's been a while.
"It's a bit of a ritual now, just turning up."
It's a badge of honour for Matthews, that all of her and ultra-supportive husband Jason's three children don the brown and gold to play for Huntly each weekend.
Eldest son Jayden plays senior footy, while the youngest Harley lines up in the under-16s.
Daughter Nikita plays netball and made her senior debut in 2021 in B-grade at goal shooter alongside mum at goal attack.
The pair combined seamlessly to help lead the Hawks to a top-two finish.
Unfortunately, COVID intervened, with the Matthews girls and their teammates denied their chance of a possible fairytale premiership.
With mum sidelined for much of 2022 with her Achilles injury, Nikita stepped up to A-reserve where she won the Hawks' best and fairest.
Mum and daughter have since reunited back on the court as part of the B-reserve team, which is aiming for back-to-back premierships and has gone undefeated now for two seasons.
Just as Matthews' love for being involved at Huntly has never diminished, neither has her passion for playing netball.
"I wouldn't be playing otherwise," she said.
"Playing with Nikita this year has been great.
"We have our moments. I was in goal keeper the other week and I may have had a giggle when she missed a goal, so she turned around and gave me the bird, which was pretty funny. We normally play goals together.
"It was a bit of shame we didn't get a chance at that grand final in our first year together, but ... who knows .... maybe this year is our year."
While her Achilles put a damper on things last year, Matthews considers herself fortunate to have played as many games as she has and to have remained largely injury free.
She did miss the entire 2017 season, freeing her up to coach, after rupturing her ACL in 2016.
A few more minor ailments have included some calf issues, a near-broken nose following a collision with goal post, and a fractured fibula in the 2015 pre-season.
The only other time missed on-court revolved around her four pregnancies, including in 2012, when she and the family made the selfless decision to be a surrogate for her brother-in-law's wife, to fulfill their dream of becoming parents.
"I've been pretty blessed when it comes to netball," Matthews said.
"The ACL was six years ago, but prior to that I'd never really had anything go wrong.
"It's been good this year. I managed to get back for the first game and things have gone well. I'm still playing, I'm still umpiring and everything else.
"I'm loving it as much as I did when I first turned up here. Probably a little bit more now that the kids are playing."
Even more important and influential than her contribution on the court, which has included several best and fairests, a number of grand final appearances and premierships in A-reserve in 1998 and B-grade in 2008, Matthews has been as ubiquitous and active off the court.
In the words of clubmate and good friend Stacey Saddlier:
"Mel has worked tirelessly to support the club in many ways both on and off the court. She never just turns up to play.
"Over the years she's been the first there to set up in the morning and pack up at the end of the day.
"She's been a coach, netball operations manager, umpire co-ordinator, a member of the club's general committee and netball sub-committee, as well as a delegate on the previous HDNA committee and held executive positions.
"Mel also continues to contribute as one of our most experienced and key netball umpires.
"If we were to count games umpired in her numbers, we'd be talking close to 1000.
"Mel always has her finger on the pulse when it comes to finding ways to better our club.
"She sticks her hand up to help out if there's ever jobs to be done or vacant positions that need to be filled, and not just netball related.
"We sincerely thank Mel for all the time and energy she devotes to the Huntly Football Netball Club.
"We couldn't be more proud to have her take the court in Hawks colours on Saturday and we wish her all the best for her 350th game."
For her part, Matthews considers her volunteerism as a privilege.
To the obvious question of whether she will play on beyond this season, Matthews was a touch coy, but with a cheery hint of optimism.
"It depends on how the body holds up and depends on whether the club gives me my marching orders," she laughed.
"But if I can still get a spot (in a team) and I'm injury free, we'll see how we go."
