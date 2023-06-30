The burning desire to win a BDCA first XI premiership is the inspiration for Gavin Bowles taking on the White Hills Cricket Club coaching job for the second time.
Having coached White Hills for four seasons more than a decade ago, Bowles returns to the top job after previous co-coaches Rhys Irwin and Brayden Stepien relinquished the role.
"I was young and green then and a bit raw, but it was a good thing that I did it because I learned a lot about what it takes,'' Bowles said.
"I'm sure it's a bit different now all these years later, but I'm looking forward to it."
The Demons' star has tasted premiership success with White Hills at one-day and Twenty20 level, but it's an elusive first XI flag that he craves.
"There's fire in the belly to see success in the first XI side,'' Bowles said.
"The fact the second XI and third XI teams won premierships last season is driving me to get the boys into a grand final and get an opportunity to win it.
"It's going to take a lot of hard work, but it's a challenge I'm looking forward to.
"There's plenty of talent at the club and, hopefully, we can build on the momentum we created last season."
After more than 20 years of first XI cricket, Bowles is showing no signs of slowing down.
His final innings last summer was a brilliant century against Golden Square.
"I really enjoyed last season,'' Bowles said.
"Rhys Irwin and Brayden Stepien brought some great energy and created a really enjoyable environment around the club.
"That showed with our results winning a couple of premierships (second XI and third XI).
"At my age it was good to go to training and enjoy it and then play cricket with a bit of freedom.
"I'm keen to keep going and keep playing cricket while I enjoy it."
One of Bowles' first jobs as coach is to find a replacement for former skipper Mitch Winter-Irving.
The star all-rounder is returning to his home club Nagambie to play alongside his three brothers.
"Mitch is a massive loss for the club not just because he's a great player, but because he's an even better person,'' Bowles said.
"His leadership was first class and he leaves a big hole to fill. He'll be missed by the boys because he's a person that everyone loves.
"We wish him all the best and, hopefully, he'll be back at the club down the track.
"His departure creates opportunities for others and, hopefully, it drives someone to step up and fill his role."
Stepien's playing future with White Hills is up in the air.
The star left-hander will complete pre-season training with Premier Cricket club Northcote before making a decision on his future.
"We'd love to see him stay at the club, but we'll support him in whatever he decides to do,'' Bowles said of Stepien.
"His leadership as a coach was awesome last season.
"He's going to train in Melbourne and see if he still has the fire in the belly to play Premier Cricket again.
"If he decides to play with us he'd be an ideal candidate to captain the club.
"The way he thinks about the game now is really impressive. He taught our guys a lot last season and it showed in their improvement."
