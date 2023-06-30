Bendigo Advertiser
Gavin Bowles to coach White Hills in BDCA for the second time

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 30 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 3:00pm
Club great Gavin Bowles is back in charge of White Hills in the Bendigo District Cricket Association. Picture by Darren Howe
The burning desire to win a BDCA first XI premiership is the inspiration for Gavin Bowles taking on the White Hills Cricket Club coaching job for the second time.

