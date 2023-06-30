Winnable games for Pioneers boys and girls at Murray Bushrangers

The Bendigo Pioneers boys and girls teams travel to Shepparton on Saturday for a date with the Murray Bushrangers.
Strathfieldsaye under 18 Zachary Grieve will make his Pioneers debut and is lined up to play at back pocket.
Harley Reid and Archer Day-Wicks are unavailable due to Vic Country commitments, but squad members Oliver Poole and Oskar Smartt have not been selected to wear the big V this weekend and will be raring to go at Rumbalara Recreation Reserve.
After losing its last four, this game presents as the perfect opportunity for the Pioneers to return to the winners list against a Bushrangers side sitting with a 2-6 record.
The girls' follow the boys game from 3.00pm.
They'll be looking to bounce back fast from their 74-point defeat to top-of-the-table Oakleigh Chargers last Sunday.
The girls' Bushrangers are winless so far in 2023, but the Pioneers know they won't have it easy, only triumphing by a single point against them in round one.
It will cap off a big week of travel for the program, which made the drive up to Nyah for a training session on Thursday.
Pioneers boys side vs Murray Bushrangers 12.30pm
B: Zachary Grieve, Jed Denahy, Dayten Uerata
HB: Zavier Littore, Jacob Nihill, Malik Gordon
C: Oliver Poole, Brodie Jones, Tobie Travaglia
HF: Lachlan Hogan, Hugh Byrne, Jobe Shanahan
F: Dusty Geister, Mitchell Dodos, Pala Kuma
FOL: Taj Bond, Charlie Hillier, Oskar Smartt
INT: Bailey Cain, Billy Meade, Jack O'Shannessy, RJ Watson, Nicholas Jephson
Pioneers girls side vs Murray Bushrangers 3.00pm
B: Sophie McClelland, Lexie Moss, Gemma Roberts
HB: Steph Demeo, Lola Modoo, Emma Daley
C: Olivia Lacy, Lucia Painter, Keely Fullerton
HF: Nadia Peebles, Gabby Drage, Jerrah Caruso
F: Caitlin Evans, Ava Bibby, Brydi Lewis
FOL: Sasha Pearce, Jasmine Short, Bryde O'Rourke
INT: Gabby Sanford, Ella Plattfuss, Ella Jeffrey, Shaleah Cooper
