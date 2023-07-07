Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

BFNL clubs primed for second phase of 2023 netball season

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Williams and Sandhurst are chasing a fifth-straight A-grade premiership in 2023. Picture by Darren Howe
Meg Williams and Sandhurst are chasing a fifth-straight A-grade premiership in 2023. Picture by Darren Howe

AFTER a chance to refresh and reset during last weekend's league-wide bye, the BFNL heads into the second phase of the home and away season, starting this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.