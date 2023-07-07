AFTER a chance to refresh and reset during last weekend's league-wide bye, the BFNL heads into the second phase of the home and away season, starting this Saturday.
Underneath a dominant and undefeated Sandhurst, a pair of major battles have broken out on the league ladder.
Gisborne, Castlemaine and Kangaroo Flat are eyeing off the double chance ahead of finals, while below them, South Bendigo, Kyneton and Strathfieldsaye all have their sights set on the one likely remaining finals vacancy.
Here's a look at how all 10 clubs are shaping after 10 rounds.
Position: Third
Win-loss: 7-2-1
Last five: WWLWD
Best win to date: v Kangaroo Flat (round six).
Potential best and fairest leader: Co-coach Fiona Fowler shared the award with skipper Jane O'Donohue last season after playing just over half of the season. It would be a shock to not see her go back-to-back, especially given the number of Magpies players who have missed multiple games so far this year.
Key game ahead: The Magpies made plenty of people sit up and take notice with their round six win over Kangaroo Flat by 16 goals A repeat performance at Dower Park on July 29 would go a long way towards sealing the double chance.
The verdict: Despite rarely fielding their full best seven players, Castlemaine has done a wonderful job to be sitting third going into the second phase of the season.
The Magpies could easily be equal second were it not for having to share the points with Kyneton in their cancelled match in round six.
Of their two losses, the one against Gisborne was by only eight goals. They will get a chance to turn the tables on Saturday.
If they can manage greater consistency with their line-up, there is no reason why the Magpies cannot progress deep into finals and challenge for their first ever A-grade flag in the BFNL.
Position: Eighth
Win-loss: 2-8
Last five: WLWLL
Best win to date: v South Bendigo (round 11).
Potential best and fairest leader: A wide open race given the number and quality of players that have missed multiple games, including last year's winner Morgan Keating, who has again been a strong performer.
Key game ahead: The Hawks would love nothing better than to add another win or two over teams above them on the ladder. They were beaten by only three goals by Kyneton on June 3, making their return clash in round 16 as a target game.
The verdict: It was always going to be a slow build for the Hawks with a new coach and a sprinkling of new players and the new structures and combinations that come with that.
But a win over a genuine top five contender in South Bendigo before the break was confirmation that the Hawks are on the up.
Their 44-41 win over the Bloods should be all the encouragement they need to attack the second half of the season with vigour.
As coach Kylie Piercy said after the South Bendigo win, the Hawks won't likely make the five, but they'd dearly love to shape the five. The potential to do that is there.
Position: 10th
Win-loss: 0-10
Last five: LLLLL
Potential best and fairest leader: Cass Humphrey won the award last year and was a joint runner-up in 2021. Another consistent season will has her well in contention for a repeat.
Key game ahead: Maryborough in round 14 (July 29). The Bulldogs' 19-goal loss to the Magpies in May was their smallest defeat this season and shapes as their most logical winnable game given their respective ladder positions.
The verdict: It's been another tough season for the Bulldogs, who are without a win after 10 rounds, coming on top of zero wins in 2022.
A breakthrough victory would give a young Bulldogs team a much needed boost of confidence and a reward for their persistence and perseverance each week.
Maryborough in round 14 and Eaglehawk in round 17 will be obvious target games.
An undoubted bright spot for the Bulldogs has been the performance of their 17-and-under team, which is currently third on the ladder with eight wins from 10 games, below undefeated Gisborne and Sandhurst on nine wins.
Position: Second
Win-loss: 8-2
Last five: WWWLW
Best win to date: The Bulldogs' round two win over Castlemaine was their biggest scalp, but their 59-27 win over South Bendigo in round eight was likely their most complete performance.
Potential best and fairest leader: Zoe Davies has been the recruit of the season and consistently among the Bulldogs' best two players each week. And it wouldn't be just those giving the Bulldogs votes out who are paying attention, with the classy defender sure to figure prominently in this year's Betty Thompson Medal count.
Key game ahead: The Bulldogs would no doubt love to avenge their earlier season loss to Kangaroo Flat when they meet again on July 22..
The verdict: While Sandhurst has proved untouchable so far, Gisborne has easily been the next most consistent team in the competition and is fully deserving of second spot on the ladder.
The Bulldogs are entering a crucial part of their 2023 campaign with a clash against Castlemaine this Saturday to be followed in two weeks time by a showdown against Kangaroo Flat.
A win in either or both games will cement the double chance.
The Bulldogs are the only team to get within 10 goals of the reigning premiers this season and are certainly shaping as the team most likely to challenge Sandhurst's supremacy.
Position: Fourth
Win-loss: 7-3
Last five: LWWWW
Best win to date: The Roos stood tall in a two-goal win over a persistent Gisborne at Dower Park in round four.
Potential best and fairest leader: Milly Wicks has spent time in the Roos' midcourt, defence and goal circle at various stages this season, but her work rate and high-calibre play have remained the same wherever she has lined up. Despite missing round one, 2019 Betty Thompson Medal winner Ashley Ryan is having another great season.
Key game ahead: The Roos would love to make amends for a disappointing loss to Castlemaine when they meet the Magpies again on July 29. A win would not only be a good confidence-booster, but could prove pivotal in snaring a top-three berth in time for finals.
The verdict:
It's possible Kangaroo Flat's win-loss record and ladder position could be a little misleading.
While they have not been as dominant as they were in the shortened 2021 season and last year, when they finished runners-up after claiming the minor premiership, the Roos have still pieced together a strong season.
Notably, two of their three losses have come against unbeaten Sandhurst.
With the exception of Castlemaine, the Roos have beaten everyone else, including Gisborne and South Bendigo, indicating they will again be a major threat come finals time.
The loss of goal shooter Lou Dupuy to a knee injury - and Ella Wicks earlier in the year - have hurt their depth.
How they cover the loss of Dupuy may determine how far the Roos advance in September.
Position: Sixth
Win-loss: 4-5-1
Last five: WLLWD
Best win to date: Round four v Maryborough (64-43)
Potential best and fairest leader: In a wide open field, Tilly Shepherd has impressed with a brilliant season in defence.
Key game ahead: If the Tigers are to play finals for the first time since 2014, they need to find a way past South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye. They play the Bloods in two weeks time on July 15.
The verdict: While the Tigers have won four games and find themselves on the cusp of the five, some of their best netball and displays of strength have come in losses.
Coach Dianne Guest-Oakley's side won plenty of praise for a strong effort in getting within 11 goals of reigning premiers Sandhurst in round two and were one bad opening quarter away from getting closer than four goals to South Bendigo a week later at Harry Trott Oval.
But it might well be that loss to the Bloods and another against the Storm that end up costing the Tigers in the long run.
If the Tigers can turn those results around, a drought-breaking finals appearance is a strong possibility.
The absence through the latter part of the first half of the season of goaler Claire Oakley was a blow.
Position: Ninth
Win-loss: 2-8
Last five: LLLLL
Best win to date: Of the Magpies' two wins, their 17-goal round two victory over Eaglehawk was the one against a team currently ranked above them on the ladder.
Potential best and fairest winner: Keely Hare has a couple of best and fairest awards to her name already and is always one of the first players to rate a mention from other club coaches. Strongest opposition will likely come from midcourter Tori Chandler.
Key game ahead: The Magpies are in the midst of five-game losing streak and desperately need a win of any description to gain some momentum. There's no time like the present, starting this Saturday against Eaglehawk.
The verdict: While always a tough proposition for rivals, the Magpies have struggled to find wins this season, with their two successes coming in the first five rounds against Eaglehawk and Golden Square.
The absence on court of their coach Jordan Macilwain in recent weeks has not helped their cause.
A bit like Eaglehawk, Maryborough will have ambitions of helping shape the five and making life as difficult for those teams contending for fifth spot, while earning a few wins along the way.
The Magpies are getting valuable A-grade games into Tali Chadwick and Finley Wagstaff, while Macy Tatchell made her debut against Castlemaine before the break.
In another promising sign for the future, the club's 17-and-under team is currently in fourth spot.
Position: Top
Win-loss: 10-0
Last five: WWWWW
Best win to date: The Dragons were at their premiership-winning best in a 19-goal win over their 2022 and 2019 grand final rival Kangaroo Flat just before the break.
Potential best and fairest winner: As evidenced by the high number of players selected in the BFNL team for last month's Association Championships, the Dragons are firing as a team. But they are being led brilliantly by centre Meg Williams, who must be one of the favourites for this year's Betty Thompson Medal.
Key game ahead: Gisborne has come closest to dethroning the Dragons this season, losing by six goals. A repeat win on August 12 will likely put them within two wins of a perfect home and away campaign.
The verdict: An unbeaten season to date has not been without its challenges for the reigning premiers, mainly on the injury front.
Star defender Ruby Turner went down early in the season, while Imogen Sexton also missed a game before heading overseas for a month.
But the emergence of Imogen's younger sister Charlotte and the return to the court of two-time Betty Thompson medallist Heather Oliver has more than helped fill the breach in defence.
Ominously for their rivals, coach Tamara Gilchrist this week warned the Dragons were working towards 'peaking in September' and 'still have more to bring' in 2023.
Position: Fifth
Win-loss: 4-5-1
Last five: LLLWD
Best win to date: The Bloods showed plenty of spirit to hold off a surging Kyneton in round three at Harry Trott Oval.
Potential best and fairest leader: Chloe Gray has been a standout for the Bloods in the midcourt. Strongest opposition would be from Alicia McGlashan, whose strong season was recognised with selection in the BFNL open team for the Association Championships.
Key game ahead: The Bloods desperately need a win if they are to stay in finals contention and need to find a way to break free of Kyneton and Strathfieldsaye. The first step would be beating the Tigers in Kyneton on July 15.
The verdict: From looking assured of finals and a hope of making the leap into the top three early in the season, South Bendigo suddenly finds itself on a three-game losing streak and with only one and a half wins in their last six games.
They will enter the second phase of the season still in fifth spot, but with matching 4-5-1 records with Kyneton and Strathfieldsaye.
With ultra-tough games against Castlemaine and Gisborne to finish the season in rounds 17 and 18, the Bloods need quick wins in an attempt to build some separation from the Tigers and Storm.
A win this week against Kangaroo Flat would be a blessing, but the Bloods will have to make do without the injured McGlashan (calf) for another one to three weeks.
Position: Seventh
Win-loss: 4-5-1
Last five: LWWLD
Best win to date: An eight-goal victory over Kyneton in round nine came at the expense of a fellow finals aspirant.
Potential best and fairest leader: Ava Hamilton is the Storm's reigning best and fairest winner and is in every bit as good form as last season, while Claudia Collins' leadership has been a key to the Storm's improvement.
Key game ahead: The Storm just missed taking the four points in a round six draw against South Bendigo. A win this time at Strathfieldsaye on August 5 could give them the ascendancy in the running for fifth spot.
The verdict: Strathfieldsaye has stamped itself as the BFNL's big improver through the first 10 rounds of the season, rising from ninth to seventh, but equal on points with fifth-placed South Bendigo and sixth-placed Kyneton.
The Storm's first finals berth since 2015 is within reach if they can hold their nerve and notch up a few key wins against the Tigers and Bloods.
It goes without saying that they can ill afford a slip-up against the bottom three teams, all of whom will be looking to make life as difficult as possible for the finals aspirants.
While a win over any of the current top-four would be a bonus.
Whichever way you look at it, everything is pointing to the Storm's August 5 clash against South Bendigo as being season-defining for both teams.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.