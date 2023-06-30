Hotel calls for electronic gambling machines and a renovation

HUNTLY Hotel wants to set up 40 electronic gambling machines at its Midland Highway premises.
It has asked the council's permission for a major renovation and extension.
The 662 machines across Bendigo gobbled up $54.5 million in the financial year to May, easily smashing an all-time record loss of $50.67 set in the entire 12 months to July, 2019.
Bendigo's council decided to oppose any planning or licensing applications for more gambling machines in a 2021 policy, though city planners are expected to spend this stage of the process working out whether the hotel's plans complied with the planning scheme.
Hoteliers have told them the machines would be appropriate, citing planning clauses to say they would not be in a disadvantaged area, was in a location minimising convenience gambling and where there was choice for non-gambling options, for example.
Huntly Hotel wants the machines as part of a wider revamp including a new function space wrapping around the north, east and southern edges of the hotel.
Hoteliers want to remove the existing children's playground and build a new bistro, family bistro and gaming lounge.
They would create a new children's play room with outdoor function space, among other changes.
MORE NEWS:
The existing bistro would be transformed into a sports bar, an existing beer garden would be enclosed with a 2.5 metre acoustic fence and a new 82 space car park would be built on the hotel's southern side.
The hotel's operating hours would not change, hoteliers told the council.
The council is considering the application and is expected to make a decision at a later date.
The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission would also likely be expected to examine applications for new gambling machines.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.