As Marong keep on doing what Marong does, the next rung down of contenders in Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Pyramid Hill are preparing for battle this Saturday to determine the LVFNL second seed in 2023.
With both sides seemingly set in stone in the top three, their clash on Saturday might not have massive ramifications, but whoever prevails will secure a significant mental edge heading into a likely matchup in the first week of finals.
The Bears are the form team of the pair, having won its last five and coach Justin Laird says the vibe within the group is skyrocketing.
"It's a good feeling around the club at the moment," Laird said.
"We're travelling well along with the reserves, so the buzz is pretty high at the moment.
"I don't think we need to improve that much against the better sides - we just need to start putting four-quarter performances together more consistently."
The Bulldogs played its first game in 21 days against Calivil United last Saturday and looked rusty.
Luckily for the Bulldogs, their sizeable injury list isn't too big of an issue due to banking wins earlier in the season, according to coach Nathan Fitzpatrick.
"We're in a position where our results so far allow us to be pretty much locked into top three, so the next six weeks is about managing some bodies and ensuring we peak at the right time," Fitzpatrick said.
"That doesn't excuse us being sloppy in those first 20 minutes last week, though.
"We feel our gameplan is working well - we just need to limit those silly skill errors with ball in hand."
Former Inglewood and White Hills ruckman Lachlan Sidebottom will play his first game for the Bulldogs, coming in for Dylan Morison and is set to partner with incumbent Adrian Holland against in-form Bears ruck Aidan Brohm.
This week will indicate just how much the Bears will miss young midfielder Darcy Poulter, who is out for the season with an ACL.
They were able to cover for him last Saturday, but how they go against a class Bulldogs brigade is another thing altogether.
"It doesn't change our structure a lot, but it definitely hurts us," Laird said.
"He goes out, so I've got to fill that midfielder, forward role a bit more."
Laird spending more time in the midfield will be music to the Bulldogs' ears after he kicked six on them in round two.
When he inevitably spends a good chunk of time up forward, Fitzpatrick says it will be a team effort to nullify his impact.
"We need to get our matchups right, but also have our midfield group and wingers pushing back to support so he can't compete in a one-on-one," he said.
If this contest is anywhere near as good as their round two clash that saw the Bulldogs triumph 17.17 (119) to 16.5 (101), then we're in for a treat.
While the result didn't go the way of the Bears that day illustrated to Laird's men that they could compete towards the top of the ladder in 2023.
"The biggest lesson we took from that game is we're good enough to match it with them," he said.
"A couple of their better players stood up in the moments that mattered, so this time, we just need to nullify those blokes a bit more."
BRIDGEWATER VS INGLEWOOD
It has been a generation since Inglewood last travelled to neighbours Bridgewater with a genuine chance of taking home the four points.
Their 15-year drought-breaking win over the Mean Machine in round three was as memorable a win as the club has had in recent memory.
That result and the history between the two clubs only adds to the intrigue of what would have been an important clash anyway, with the sides sitting fourth and fifth on the ladder.
Mean Machine star forward and captain Joshua Martyn hasn't been named after sustaining a leg injury last week in a massive blow to Bridgewater's chances.
NEWBRIDGE VS MARONG
The sugar hit of the return home for Newbridge wore off last week as they fell to the Bears by 75 points.
It won't get any easier this Saturday as they prepare to take on arguably the biggest test in country footy against the unstoppable Marong.
With its toughest assignment of its season next weekend away to Pyramid Hill, the Panthers will be ensuring its structures are working at full steam heading into the big game.
Brandyn Grenfell is only 33 goals away from cracking the ton in back-to-back years.
MITIAMO VS MAIDEN GULLY YCW
A great chance for either side to notch up its third win of the campaign.
The Superoos have been competitive in the past fortnight getting within three goals of both the Bears and Mean Machine.
They head in with fresh legs coming off the bye.
The Eagles triumphed over the Superoos by 54 points in round three.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.