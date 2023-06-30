ELMORE co-coach Gabe Richards is expecting Colbinabbin to be fired up for its clash against the reigning premiers on Saturday.
Throughout a thoroughly dominant last three seasons, few teams have challenged, let alone been a match, for the Bloods' dominance.
Apart from White Hills, which beat Elmore twice last season, including once in a final, Colbinabbin is the only other team to have come close to the Bloods in that time.
Elmore came out on top by five goals in the teams' earlier season meeting in April, while the margin was only one goal in one of their three clashes last season.
While the Bloods will enter the contest undefeated in nine games this season, Richards said her players were expecting a tough, hard contest.
"It will be a real test for us. We knew last time coming up against them they were going to push us, so it will be no different (on Saturday)," she said.
"They have certainly improved. They had such a young team at the start of last year and have come together really well.
"They have improved significantly and are going to challenge everyone this season."
Following a stirring drought-breaking premiership win last season, Elmore has remodelled its line-up brilliantly to cover the losses of co-coach Allira Holmes and fellow defender Kelsey Niven (who both recently gave birth to daughters) and injured midcourter Andrea Wilson.
Richards suggested the transition had been smooth in parts, but not without its challenges.
"Abbey (Hromenko) hurt her thumb last week, which might cause a few problems, and obviously we are still trying to get Andrea back on the court, but we are not sure if that will happen," she said.
"At the minute we are playing just with what we've got and trying to work on playing people in a few different positions and perfecting some things for this second half of the season. Hopefully we can make another strong run to the finals."
Best on court in last year's grand final, Tahnee Cannan is enjoying another standout season, while Richards praised the influence of last year's A-reserve league best and fairest winner Madison Keating, who has stepped up to become an integral part of the A-grade team.
"She just brings so much energy and effort each week - you just can't question her," she said.
"(Cayde) Hayes and Abbey in our attacking end have really improved and matured and Chloe (Whitfield) has come back from a baby.
"There was a lot to juggle at the start of the year, but we look to be settling in quite well."
Following a 16-goal win over fifth-placed Heathcote last week, Colbinabbin coach Jen McIntyre said her team was eager to test itself against the 'undisputed competition benchmark'.
"They are obviously the team to beat. It's been so long since we played them, but no doubt they have gotten better," she said.
"But hopefully we have gotten a bit better as well. I feel we have.
"I'm hoping for a close game. I really enjoyed our game against White Hills (on June 17). Close games are often easier to coach."
In a blow to their aspirations, the Grasshoppers will be without star midcourter Olivia McEvoy, who is running in a marathon in Queensland, on the weekend.
McIntyre said while they would cover her absence as well as possible, she was still confident of an ultra-competitive showing against the Bloods.
"Liv's a loss, but you can't be a one-trick pony, you've got to be able to cover people," she said.
"It's better not having her now than in September.
"We've known for a while, so it is what it is. In some respects, the pressure is off, as no one will expect us to get near them."
A strength of their game over the past two seasons, McIntyre will look for another big effort from her defensive trio of Tanzin Myers, Elle Palmer and Ella Turnbull.
With their eyes on fifth spot, the incumbent Heathcote and sixth-placed North Bendigo will both be looking for wins against lower-ranked opponents.
Heathcote, which battled valiantly against Colbinabbin last week, will look to rebound against Leitchville-Gunbower, while North Bendigo, which upset Mount Pleasant, will play its third straight away game against Lockington-Bamawm United.
The Saints defeated the Bombers by 21 goals earlier in the season, while North Bendigo beat the Cats by 10 goals.
Only one game clear of both the Saints and Bulldogs, Mount Pleasant will be aiming to consolidate its grip on fourth place against Huntly.
The Hawks were ultra-competitive against Elmore in the first half last weekend and were level on terms with the Bloods at quarter time (13-13) and only six goals down at half time (28-22).
If coach Kym Bell's team can maintain that consistency across the four quarters, their chances of notching up their second win of the season would be greatly enhanced.
The Blues defeated the Hawks in their first meeting this season by 10 goals.
White Hills has the bye.
Home side named first
April 23, 2023: Elmore 61 d Colbinabbin 56
August 27, 2022: Elmore 70 d Colbinabbin 43 (at White Hills)
April 23, 2022: Elmore 48 d Colbinabbin 47
April 2, 2022: Colbinabbin 41 lost to Elmore 55 ... 14
August 14, 2021: Colbinabbin 63 lost to Elmore 82
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.