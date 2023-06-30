Bendigo Advertiser
Elmore and Colbinabbin prepare for top-three HDFNL battle

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 30 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 1:31pm
Elmore's Cayde Haye and Colbinabbin's Matilda McIntyre are enjoying wonderful seasons for their respective teams in 2023. Pictures by Matthew Clarkson and Darren Howe
ELMORE co-coach Gabe Richards is expecting Colbinabbin to be fired up for its clash against the reigning premiers on Saturday.

