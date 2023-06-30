McMahon back on home soil as LBU Cats honour premiership teams

Lockington-Bamawm United FNC will celebrate past premiership glory at Saturday's HDFNL clash with North Bendigo.
Footballers and netballers from some of the Cats' golden era's will return to Lockington as the club celebrates premierships from 1933, 1973, 1983, 1993, 2003 and 2013.
The highlight of the day is the return of the club's greatest product - Sharelle McMahon.
Arguably Australia's greatest netballer, McMahon played in LBU's last A-grade netball premiership in 1993.
The star goal attack was just 16 when the Cats won the Northern and Echuca league flag.
McMahon and Narelle Bacon were best on court in the Cat's thrilling 50-49 win over Koondrook.
The victory marked back-to-back A-grade netball flags for the Cats.
"It's going to be a wonderful day for the club,'' LBU president Col Bacon said.
"We have footballers, netballers, coaches, administrators and trainers from different eras coming back for the past players and reunion day."
The Cats' will honour the 2013 senior and reserves football premiership teams.
The Cats' seniors completed a hat-trick of HDFNL senior flags in 2013 when they defeated Huntly by 58 points at Elmore.
The Hawks were within 12 points at half-time, but the Cats kicked nine goals to two in the second half. Star on-baller Adrian Dohnt was awarded the best on ground medal.
The Cats also won the senior and reserves football flags in 1983.
After the reserves won by two goals, the Cats' overrun Mathoura in the senior decider.
Led by best afield Noel Collins, the Cats didn't hit the front for the first time in the game until midway through the final quarter. They went on to win 16.11 (107) to 14.5 (89).
The 1933 senior and 2003 and 1973 under-17 football premiership teams will also be honoured.
While the 1993 A-grade pre miership headlines the netball reunion, the club will also mark the success of lower-grade teams.
The 1983 B-grade and C-grade premiership teams, 2013 under-15 champions and 2003 Echuca District D-grade premiers will also be honoured.
While it's a big day for the Cats off the field, it's also a massive day for the club on the footy field.
The reigning premiers need to defeat ladder-leader North Bendigo to stay in touch with the top three.
After a slow start to the season, the fifth-placed Cats are starting to find their mojo.
They've won their past two matches, including an eight-point win over flag contender Mt Pleasant.
North Bendigo won the round two encounter with the Cats by 10 points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.