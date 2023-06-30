Golden Square midfielder Tom Toma produced his best game of the season to top the BFNL player rankings for round 10.
Toma cracked the 200-point milestone in a standout performance in Square's 112-point win over Kyneton at the Kyneton Showgrounds.
Toma had 43 possessions, 21 of which were contested, took seven marks, had 16 clearances, nine tackles and kicked one goal for a league-best 215 ranking points.
In his first season back at Wade Street, Toma is averaging 27.6 possessions and 7.8 clearances per game.
Sandhurst's Noah Walsh has established himself as a genuine star of the competition.
The hard-running Dragon midfielder continued his brilliant season with a great game against Kangaroo Flat in round 10.
Walsh torched the Roos for 45 possessions, 23 of which were contested, 14 clearances and one goal for 186 ranking points.
Walsh has played all 10 games this season and has had at least 19 possessions in every match.
Inside midfielder Matt Filo played a major role in Castlemaine's stirring come-from-behind win over Maryborough.
Filo had 23 contested possessions in his 40 possessions and he had 11 clearances and one goal for 186 ranking points.
With his side under the pump in the third quarter, Filo stepped up with 15 possessions to ignite Castlemaine's comeback.
The return of Bailey Henderson from VFL duty sparked Castlemaine.
Henderson was outstanding with 36 possessions, 10 marks, nine tackles and one goal for 177 ranking points.
Few players in the BFNL this season have been as consistent as Eaglehawk's Billy Evans.
The inside midfielder was the catalyst for the Borough's big win over South Bendigo.
Evans had an equal season-best 43 possessions, including 21 contested disposals and 13 clearances.
The former Brisbane Lion is averaging 29 possessions and eight clearances per game in 2023.
Midfielders generally dominate the player ranking points leaderboard, so James Schischka's performance against Gisborne to earn 150 ranking points was one of the most productive games of the season for a forward.
The Storm star had 25 possessions, 11 marks, eight clearances and three goals in Strathfieldsaye's 27-point win.
The BFNL has a general bye this weekend. Round 11 will be played on July 8, with Gisborne at home to Castlemaine, Eaglehawk on the road to Maryborough, South Bendigo hosts Kangaroo Flat, Kyneton takes on Sandhurst at the QEO and Golden Square is at home to Strathfieldsaye.
RANKING POINTS
DISPOSALS
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS
MARKS
CONTESTED MARKS
INTERCEPT MARKS
CLEARANCES
INSIDE 50s
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
TACKLES
HIT OUTS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.