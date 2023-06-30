Bendigo Advertiser
Midfielders dominate BFNL player rankings for round 10

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 30 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:40am
Golden Square midfielder Tom Toma had a day out against Kyneton.
Golden Square midfielder Tom Toma produced his best game of the season to top the BFNL player rankings for round 10.

