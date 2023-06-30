While the top two sides are fighting for bragging rights on Saturday afternoon, Wedderburn and Wycheproof-Narraport will put their finals chances on the line at Donaldson Park.
Sitting fourth and fifth on the ladder and two wins outside the finals, a loss here for either side would spell an end to their post-season aspirations.
The Redbacks head into the do-or-die clash still far from having its best side on the park, with ruckman Adam Postle, Jayden Jones and Mackenzie Smith among a host of the best 22 sitting on the pine.
With these injuries, last season's elimination finalists' form line reads, as you would suspect, still getting the job done in games their favourites in but struggling to challenge those above them.
Redbacks coach Sam Barnes isn't shying away from the magnitude this game has on his clubs' season.
"It's a pivotal game for our finals chances with both sides hovering around fourth spot," Barnes said.
"We're carrying a lot of injuries, so we haven't had much continuity with blokes going in and out, but the boys have rolled up their sleeves and stuck to the game plan."
It hasn't been all bad news on the availability front for the Redbacks, with the mid-season signing of former Sunraysia Football League inter-league player Jackson McEwen giving them a shot in the arm.
McEwen joins brother Mitchell at the club and immediately made an impact last week, being voted as the Redbacks' best in its win over Charlton.
"He's been a huge signing for us and got a bit of excitement going around the place," Barnes said.
"Especially heading into winter, the boys were mulling around a bit in the wet and cold, so to get a signing like that at this stage of the season is a massive boost.
"He's class at stoppages, hits the scoreboard and has pace to burn, which is pretty nice to have in country footy."
The Redbacks will need to improve upon its round two performance against the Demons when Gedd Hommelhoff's nine goals led his side to a 39-point victory.
"We'll be trying someone else on him this game," Barnes said.
"He got a bit of a free run that day, so we'd like to have more pressure on him this time around."
The Redbacks' height up forward could prove troubling for the Demons, but they'll need to be far stronger at stoppage than they were in round two.
"They smashed us at the contest and rarely wasted a disposal, so we need to tidy up some areas around pressure to create some turnovers and get the ball going back our way," Barnes said.
Elsewhere in the NCFL, eyeballs will be glued to what occurs at George Cartwright Oval when reigning premiers Birchip-Watchem and the undefeated Sea Lake-Nandaly face off in a top-of-the-table clash.
The Tigers have been imperious in 2023, but the one game they were truly challenged in was against the Bulls when they just snuck over the line at home earlier in the year.
Joshua Jenkins has been named, and the possibility of a shootout between two of the best forwards in the NCFL in, Jenkins and Ben Edwards, could be on the cards.
If the Tigers manage to win, very few will be left not tipping them to lift the cup in September.
Meanwhile, Boort and Nullawil should easily account for St Arnaud and Charlton.
