Bendigo VicRoads customers will soon head to a new location for most services, as the state motoring body joins the host of government services congregating at Bendigo's new Galkangu GovHub.
The new VicRoads Customer Hub will open on the ground floor of the GovHub at 195 - 229 Lyttleton Terrace, Bendigo on July 10, co-located with a range of government services with customer convenience in mind.
VicRoads Registration and Licensing Services Chief Operations Officer, Michael Hooper said the relocation aimed to provide a smoother, more convenient customer experience.
"Our staff will deliver registration and licensing services in a range of modern and purpose-built spaces to make transactions quicker and simpler for our customers," Mr Hooper said.
The GovHub aims to be a government services 'one-stop-shop', with multiple government and council agencies already preparing to move into the new Galkangu offices.
Mr Hooper said the services offered at the new customer hub will centre around registration and licensing services, while licence testing and vehicle inspections will continue to be held at the existing Lansell Street site.
"Before you drop in, visit our website to check which services are available at the new Bendigo Customer Hub," Mr Hooper said.
From July 10, the VicRoads Bendigo Customer Hub will open Monday to Friday from 8.30am-4.30pm for all walk-in transactions including:
