Bendigo VicRoads Customer Hub to open at Galkangu GovHub

June 30 2023 - 2:00pm
The new Bendigo VicRoads Customer Service Hub opens at GovHub July 10. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo VicRoads customers will soon head to a new location for most services, as the state motoring body joins the host of government services congregating at Bendigo's new Galkangu GovHub.

